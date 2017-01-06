Local make-up artist works with celebrities, athletes

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Bryce Carey grew up in Lincolnton and attended Western Carolina University, where he developed a love for theatre. After he graduated, he worked with the television show “Dawson’s Creek” in Wilmington in the wardrobe department. While he was there, he was introduced to hair and make-up and thought it would be fun.

“I set my sights on doing that in the future but took a different route to get there by working in retail cosmetics to learn make-up,” he said. “Eventually I enrolled in the Paul Mitchell Beauty School in Gastonia and while I was there, opportunities started to come my way.”

One of those opportunities was to do the make-up for some of the actors in the “Hunger Games” while they were filming in North Carolina.

“That was my big break and I discovered it was my passion,” Carey said. “I’ve always wanted to work in Hollywood but by then I was in my mid-30s and didn’t want to start over in a big city like that.”

Carey started to work for ESPN’s regional studio in Charlotte, which he said opened a lot of doors for him working with celebrity athletes on magazine shoots.

“The thought now of moving to L.A. or New York just doesn’t seem possible,” he said. “I would have to start over completely. I live in Lincolnton and do the things that people in those cities are dying to do but often can’t because make-up artists there are a dime a dozen.”

One of Carey’s most interesting jobs was to do the make-up for gospel singer Sandi Patty, a job that he was able to acquire thanks to social media. During the Grammys, while Adele was performing, Patty tweeted that she wished she could have her eye make-up look like Adele’s.

“I tweeted back and said that if she were ever in North Carolina I’d like to have the opportunity to do that,” Carey said. “Come to find out she was doing a concert in North Carolina two weeks later. We were able to hook up, I did her make-up, developed a friendship with her and did additional work for her for several projects.”

A huge fan of the “Dancing with the Stars” show, Carey posted on social media that a dream job would be to work on the show, specifically with one of the dancers, Mark Ballas.

“A friend of mine who works for WSOC in Charlotte knew he was coming to town to do promos for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ booked me to do the hair and make-up for the commercial spot he was doing,” he said. “It’s amazing what social media has done for me.”

While working for ESPN, Carey does the make-up for the professional athletes who come on the show.

“They are just as concerned about how they look on TV as an actor is,” he said. “Once I started working in this field I realized everybody is their own brand. So they’re very particular about how they dress and how they look. Sometimes they can be pickier than working with a female but that’s okay. I enjoy working with athletes.”

Carey’s brother is a college basketball coach and his dad has been an athlete all his life and he said he enjoys that connection.

“A lot of the guys that I work with my brother also works with, but on a different level,” he said. “Either he’s coaching them or against them and here I am doing their make-up for television or a magazine. It makes for interesting conversation around the Christmas dinner table.”

Attributing his success to being nice, showing up on time and being prepared, Carey said he’s glad he is able to continue to do the work he loves and still live in Lincolnton.

“I totally believe in giving back to the people who have helped get me where I am and have done several things for charities here in town,” he said. “Charlotte isn’t that far to drive so I’d rather be living in Lincolnton and give back to the small town that raised me.”

Image courtesy of Contributed