Lincoln Theatre Guild holding auditions for 2017 productions

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Theatre Guild has scheduled auditions at the Lincoln Cultural Center for two upcoming productions in 2017.

Auditions for “Rock of Ages” will be held on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 and auditions for “Robin Hood” will take place two weeks later on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. Lincoln Theatre Guild president-elect Pete DeGregory will be directing both shows.

“’Robin Hood’ has always been one of my favorite stories. I think I first read it back when I was 11 years old and I actually still have the same book that I read back then,” DeGregory said. “I’m also really excited about ‘Rock of Ages.’ I got the idea on a snow day when my whole family was stuck inside the house and we decided to watch the movie ‘Rock of Ages’ on television. It was sort of like a dream come true and everything just fell into place. I spent probably 15 years of my life as a traveling musician during that era, playing those songs, so this production is going to be really fun for me.”

The Lincoln Theatre Guild has agreed to stage “Robin Hood” as part of a collaboration with the Lincoln County Schools system. Each year, seventh grade students in Lincoln County are given the opportunity to attend a live show that coincides with a novel on their school reading list. Last year, students were treated to a performance of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” also directed by DeGregory.

“We’re still working on the logistics with the Lincoln County Board of Education,” DeGregory said. “Last year, we were only able to bring in half of the seventh graders, but we’ve made it our goal to present this year’s show to every seventh-grade student in the county. A lot of times this is their first, and maybe even only, opportunity to see a live production.”

The cast of each show will differ greatly, according to DeGregory. Performers of all ages will be required for the production of “Robin Hood,” whereas the cast of “Rock of Ages” will consist mostly of actors from the ages of 16 up to about 45.

While no two plays are the same, DeGregory said he has similar qualities in mind each time he conducts the audition process.

“The audition process varies from show to show,” DeGregory said. “However, I’m always looking for personality and vocal projection. We need actors who can say their lines loud enough so that the entire audience can hear them because most of the time we don’t use any kind of amplification. Most of all, I need performers who can show me a character and really bring whichever role they’re auditioning for to life. Characterization is the key to nailing one of these auditions.”

Those auditioning for either show will be asked to prepare a short dramatic dialogue. Anyone interested in “Robin Hood” will also be required to learn a short combat routine that will be performed at the audition. Performers auditioning for “Rock of Ages” will be asked to perform 16 bars of a song and learn the choreography from the production.

DeGregory encourages anyone who may even have the slightest interest in performing to audition. He said no previous acting experience is required.

“A lot of times we find some diamonds in the rough,” DeGregory said. “I would really hate for a lack of experience to stop anyone from coming out and trying. A lot of times we bring people out of their comfort zone to try something that they’ve never done before and a lot of times they do it quite well. I love seeing people who are appreciative of the fact that one of our shows helped bring them out of their shell. That’s one of the beautiful things about community theatre.”

All auditions will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. Those interested must email auditions@lincolntheatreguild.com to schedule an audition. Additional information about auditions can be found at www.lincolntheatreguild.com.