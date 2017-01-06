Lincoln Charter’s Reynolds signs with Mars Hill
Lincoln Charter’s Kameron Reynolds has signed to play baseball at Mars Hill University. As a junior, the Eagles shortstop batted .352 with 24 RBIs and 24 runs scored. In 26 games, Reynolds committed just 3 errors. Pictured are seated left to right: Brandon Wykel (assistant baseball coach), Tonya Reynolds (mother), Kameron Reynolds and Scott Clark (head baseball coach). Standing are Dustin Harrington and Brian Lackey (travel baseball coaches).
Image courtesy of Contributed
