More felony drug arrests made at Lincolnton home

Staff report

Four people are facing felony drug charges following a Lincolnton Police Department search of a home on North Grove Street.

Officers said the search of the home on Tuesday — the second search warrant served there since Dec. 23 — was the result of an investigation into methamphetamine sales at 401 North Grove Street.

While executing the search warrant, officers seized methamphetamine, a handgun, digital scales, plastic baggies, cell phones, written records and money. Four people inside the home were arrested.

Officers said the street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $1,000.

Jessica Brittany Lane, 21, of 401 North Grove Street, was charged with possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and was issued a $10,000 secured bond. Lane was charged on Dec. 23 with conspiracy to sell meth. Officers said Lane has prior convictions for uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, resisting a public officer, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. Lane has pending charges for conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, larceny and possession of stolen goods. Lane was on active probation at the time of her arrest.

Officers said three other people at the home were served with outstanding felony drug warrants related to drug sales at the home.

Conway Glenn Storm Cook, 24, whose address is listed as homeless, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell meth, two counts of selling meth, two counts of delivering meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond. Cook has prior convictions for felony breaking and entering, conspiring to break and enter, misdemeanor breaking and entering, first degree trespassing, assault on a government official, assault and battery, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, providing fictitious information to an officer and underage consumption of alcohol. Cook has a felony charge pending for interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Austin Shane McCutcheon, 18, of 123 Oakhill Street in Iron Station, was charged with one count of possession with intent to sell meth. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond. He has a pending charge for resisting a public officer.

Levi Otis McCutcheon, 18, also of 123 Oakhill Street, was charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell meth, two counts of selling meth and two counts of delivering meth. He was issued a $70,000 secured bond. McCutcheon has pending charges for assault by pointing a gun and possession of marijuana.

Image courtesy of LPD