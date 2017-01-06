Criminal Charges — 1-6-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Miranda Kay Beaver, 29, of 6610 Buckskin Tr. in Vale was charged on Jan. 2 with one count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles, and larceny of motor vehicle. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Timothy Nathanael Sronce, 32, of 522 Osprey Creek Cir. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 2 with three counts of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Palacios Manzanarez Abdiel, 25, of 1938 Peeler Rd. in Vale was charged on Jan. 2 with one count of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
- Tammy Ball Taylor, 45, of 202 Hubbard St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Moises Emaduel Hernandez, 18, of 7235 Doblinway Dr. in Charlotte was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of conspiring to traffic amphetamine. A $9,000 bond was set.
- Travis Shane Bivens, 36, of 1274 Petes Rd. in Hickory was charged on Jan. 3 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, all traffic, speed to elude arrest, contempt of court or violating orders of court, probation violation, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, trafficking methamphetamine, and felon possessing firearm. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Sarah Gene Marcum, 19, of 211 Rockdale Rd. in Lawndale was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Crystal Gail Hullender, 40, of 8062 Alexis High Shoals Rd. in Dallas was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of public assist.
- Trevor Hamilton, 21, of 607 N. Main Ave. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of assault serious bodily injury. A $15,000 bond was set.
- Katie Fredell, 25, of 6485 Charleston Tr. in Cherryville was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Carolyn Carwile, 29, of 3083 Summerow Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $750 cash bond was set.
- Ronnie Michael Sealy, 38, of 2084 Bison Trail in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Charles Richard Crowder, 49, of 201 Engle St. in Cherryville was charged on Jan. 3 with one count each of driving while license revoked or suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Christian Eaker, 36, of 1225 Requa Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Raymond Ladell Sifford, 32, of 338 D. St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 4 with one count of failure to comply.
- Timothy David French, 39, of 3460 Wilshire in Greensboro was charged on Jan. 4 with one count of possession of stolen goods. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Crystal Gail Hullender, 40, of 8062 Alexis High Shoals Rd. in Dallas was charged on Jan. 4 with two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering building. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Tammy Ball Taylor, 45, of 202 Hubbard St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 4 with one count of compulsory attendance law violation.
- Bobby Ray Killian, 35, of 3755 Reid Cir. in Sherrills Ford was charged on Jan. 4 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Alvin Duran Phelps, 26, of 1538 North Aspen St. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 4 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
