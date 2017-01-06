Around Town ~ 1-6-17

SUNDAY

Lunch

Daniels Lutheran Church, located at 3170 Reepsville Rd. in Lincolnton, will host a country lunch (not a buffet) from noon until 2 p.m. A donation of $8 per plate will support the church building fund. Children 2 and under eat free.

MONDAY

Meeting

Mended Hearts Chapter 379 will meet in the Holly room of Caromont Regional Medical Center, located at 2525 Court Dr. in Gastonia at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Cardiac support group at 7 p.m.

Meeting

The Levine Cancer Center support group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Homesteads Grill and Taphouse, located at 357 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton.

Meeting

The Coalition of Churches, located at Oakland Center (formerly Oakland School) will meet at 7 p.m. The discussion for the meeting will be final details for MLK Celebration. Also, nominations for The Spirit of King Award are being taken. For more information call Rev. Stephen Wingate at (704) 435-0300 or Ola Mae Foster at (980) 429-0509.