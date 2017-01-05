Threat of snow moves basketball games up a day

Due to the impending inclement weather forecast for Friday night and into Saturday, many area schools have moved Friday’s scheduled basketball games to tonight (Thursday).

Below is a current list of high school basketball games that have been moved to Thursday. Game times are the same as originally scheduled.

Maiden at West Lincoln

East Lincoln at West Caldwell

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover

South Iredell at North Lincoln

Thomas Jefferson at Cherryville