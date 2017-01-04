West Lincoln medical facility could be positive

You’d think a proposal to spend $5 million to build a medical facility for an underserved population would be met with cheers and applause, not scorn and derision.

Lincolnton Main Street, LLC first filed a rezoning request with Lincoln County in 2015 to rezone three acres at Highway 27 and Howards Creek Mill Road in western Lincoln County to allow for a 15,000 square-foot facility to house West Lincoln Family Medicine, which currently occupies space at Highway 27 and Shoal Road. That original request was withdrawn before it reached commissioners, but not until the planning board voted 6-3 to recommend approval. Of those three votes against the application, one was from a planning board member whose business directly abuts the current West Lincoln Family Medicine property — Dr. Crystal Mitchem owns West Lincoln Veterinary Hospital and is a relation, by marriage, to Commissioner Carrol Mitchem, who also voiced his opposition to the proposal.

It’s unlikely that West Lincoln Family Medicine is looking to expand simply for the sake of expanding. The rezoning application means that the doctor’s office has outgrown its current space. That means that a substantial number of people in the West Lincoln area are going there to have their healthcare needs met. Without West Lincoln Family Medicine, the vast majority of those patients would have to travel many miles to have their healthcare needs met. That might not be a big deal for the Mitchems — one a veterinarian and business owner and the other a landowner and business owner — but for the average working man or woman in West Lincoln, having access to healthcare in their own community is a far better option than having to travel to Lincolnton or Gastonia or Hickory or Cherryville.

Opponents of the project talk about a desire to preserve the rural beauty that anyone who lives in or has traveled through West Lincoln knows very well. But the site proposed for the new facility is a stone’s throw from the current West Lincoln Family Medicine site. Allowing the rezoning to move forward wouldn’t change the landscape to any noticeable degree, but it would make a significant difference in the lives of the men, women and children who depend upon West Lincoln Family Medicine for their healthcare.