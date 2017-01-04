Vale residents charged with stealing truck

Staff report

Two Vale residents have been charged with the theft of a truck from a business near Highway 27 West in Vale.

Miranda Day Beaver, 29, and Dennie Lee Mitchell, 25, both of 6610 Buckskin Trail, are accused of stealing a truck from the parking lot of R and K Trucking, located at 151 Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, on Dec. 11.

The owner of the vehicle told deputies he drives for R and K Trucking and left the facility around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 and, when he returned at around 7:50 p.m., his green 1997 GMC Yukon was missing.

The vehicle was located several days later in Burke County and Detective Matt Burgess went to the Burke/Catawba District Confinement Facility to interview the two people who were suspects in the case.

Beaver and Mitchell are charged in Lincoln County with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count each of larceny and possession of stolen goods. They are also facing Burke County charges for felon possession of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Beaver and Mitchell were each transported to Lincoln County and issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO