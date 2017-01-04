Sports Briefs

Organized Church Youth Group Dodgeball League

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation Department will hold a second organizational meeting for a church youth group dodgeball league on Tuesday, January 10 at the Lentz Recreation Center at the Betty G. Ross Park. Interested teams should have a representative at this league meeting. Team representatives will meet at 6:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the recreation office at 704-735-2671.