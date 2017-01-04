This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Basketball
Lincolnton at North Gaston (Boys only)
Thursday, Jan. 5
Wrestling
Shelby, Cherryville, Hibriten at Lincolnton
Friday, Jan. 6
Basketball
South Iredell at North Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover 6:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at West Caldwell 6:30 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep 6:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Bandys 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
West Caldwell at East Lincoln 7 p.m.
Bandys at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login