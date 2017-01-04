Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Basketball

Lincolnton at North Gaston (Boys only)

Thursday, Jan. 5

Wrestling

Shelby, Cherryville, Hibriten at Lincolnton

Friday, Jan. 6

Basketball

South Iredell at North Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

Maiden at West Lincoln 6:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover 6:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at West Caldwell 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep 6:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Bandys 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

West Caldwell at East Lincoln 7 p.m.

Bandys at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.