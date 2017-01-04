Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Basketball

Lincolnton at North Gaston (Boys only)

 

Thursday, Jan. 5

Wrestling

Shelby, Cherryville, Hibriten at Lincolnton

 

Friday, Jan. 6

Basketball

South Iredell at North Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

Maiden at West Lincoln  6:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at Newton-Conover  6:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at West Caldwell  6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep  6:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill at Bandys  6:30 p.m.

 

Wrestling

West Caldwell at East Lincoln  7 p.m.

Bandys at Bunker Hill  7 p.m.

