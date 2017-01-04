Roundup

Tuesday

Basketball

Boys

Lincolnton 87, Bunker Hill 38

Sage Surratt scored 33 points as the Wolves stayed unbeaten with the SD-7 win over the Bears. Kris Robinson added 18 points and Robbie Cowie 13 for Lincolnton who travels to Newton-Conover on Friday

Bunker Hill 6 18 10 4 – 38

Lincolnton 26 27 24 10 – 87

Bunker Hill: Byron Tate 12, Cummins 6, Isenhour 6, Carden 4, Ramseur 4, Fletcher 4, Chapman 2. Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 33, Kris Robinson 18, Robbie Cowie 13, Evans 6, Sherrill 4, Harris 4, Hoover 2, Diaz 2, Thompson 2, Dixon 2, Givens 1.

Statesville 82, North Lincoln 54

North Lincoln 14 12 8 20 – 54

Statesville 9 25 16 32 – 82

West Caldwell 64, West Lincoln 57

Trevon Hall scored 17 and Kaleb Dula 13 to lead West Caldwell (8-3, 4-0). West Lincoln falls to 5-9, 2-2.

West Lincoln 13 13 17 14 – 57

West Caldwell 19 18 14 13 – 64

Lincoln Charter 92, Pine Lake Prep 50

Kody Shubert had 24 points and 8 assists to lead the Eagles. Lavontae Knox had 17, Jackson Gabriel 15 and Jehlon Johnson 10 for Lincoln Charter who improves to 13-2 overall and 7-0 in the Southern Piedmont 1A.

Lincoln Charter 23 33 22 14 – 92

Pine Lake Prep 10 15 14 11 – 50

Maiden 58, Bandys 40

Girls

Lincolnton 60, Bunker Hill 46

Bunker Hill 16 10 7 13 – 46

Lincolnton 11 17 11 21 – 60

Bunker Hill: Madison Stotts 17, Crystany White 13, McCrary 8, Moser 4, Sigmon 4. Lincolnton: Mica Dyson 22, Serenity Finger 11, Wilson 8, Banks 7, Bryant 4, Smith 4, Caldwell 2, H. Rhyne 2.

West Caldwell 70, West Lincoln 41

West Lincoln 5 14 12 10 – 41

West Caldwell 10 16 16 28 – 70

Statesville 54, North Lincoln 37

North Lincoln 7 4 15 11 – 37

Statesville 5 13 16 20 – 54

Pine Lake Prep 53, Lincoln Charter 45

Wrestling

Bunker Hill 46, Lincolnton 30

West Lincoln had wins over Statesville and North Lincoln.

NCAA Basketball Scores

Tuesday

North Carolina 89, Clemson 86 (OT)

Wake Forest 79, Boston College 66

Kentucky 100, Texas A&M 58

Kansas 90, Kansas State 88

Wisconsin 75, Indiana 68

Florida 70, Ole Miss 63

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia Tech at Duke 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Miami at Syracuse 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at N.C. State 9 p.m.

Louisville at Notre Dame 9 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh 9 p.m.