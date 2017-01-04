Public hearings on tap for Lincolnton City Council meeting

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council will hold its first meeting of 2017 on Thursday evening at City Hall. The agenda includes the induction of newly appointed Ward 1 councilman Tim Smith, as well as a number of public hearings.

The first public hearing on the agenda involves an application from Seven Eagles Building Group requesting the renewal of a conditional-use permit to construct a 33-unit condominium complex on 5.25 acres on Lincoln Country Club property. The subject property is located approximately 650 feet north of Country Club Road and approximately 450 feet east of Lithia Inn Road, north of the driving range facility.

City Council first approved a conditional-use permit for the condominium complex in 2006, at the request of Romeg Development. Romeg eventually lost the property to foreclosure and New Dominion Bank acquired it in 2010. Seven Eagles purchased the land from the bank in 2013. The conditional use permit has been extended or renewed several times in the past decade.

According to City Manager Steve Zickefoose, there is no imminent timetable for the construction of this condominium complex.

“I wouldn’t say that this is a hot project that’s getting ready to happen, I think that this group is just wanting to keep it on the books,” Zickefoose said. “Unless something changes in the next little bit, this is still one of those potential projects. It’s not something that we’re probably going to see take place any time soon.”

A second public hearing will be conducted based on an application from Mark Ingle for a business incentive grant for building renovations at 114 East Main Street. The renovations will be made to the exterior of the building and include removal of the existing facade, replacement of existing windows and the addition of new storefront windows and double doors.

Ingle plans to move Ingle Builders, Inc., which is now located next door at 110 East Main Street, into the renovated building. He is also planning to open a fresh meat market or deli at the location where his construction business is currently housed, according to Zickefoose.

“He has talked of potentially turning that building into an open-market type of business,” Zickefoose said. “He’s done a lot of research on that and has a really neat concept of bringing a fresh meat deli to downtown Lincolnton.”

Thursday’s council meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. when Smith is administered his oath of office. The regular meeting will begin at 7 p.m. inside the council chambers of City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.