Obituaries — 1-4-17

Judy Ann Brumbach Hockenbrough Eckburg

Mrs. Judy Ann Brumbach Hockenbrough Eckburg, age 70, of 2598 Queens Drive in Lincolnton, died on Saturday, December 17, 2016.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Chapel with Rev. Danny Trapp officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Mrs. Eckburg was born December 4, 1946 in Northumberland County, Pa. to the late James and Pauline Houser Brumbach. She had worked at Bell Telephone, Wilson’s Manufacturing, Brumbach’s Auction, Sohmer Piano Co., the Lincolnton Chamber of Commerce.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Eckburg of the home; one son, Terry Hockenbrough, Jr., and wife Kelly; one daughter, Tracy Troxell and husband Adam; two brothers, James Brumback, Jamie Brumbach; one sister, Carol; three grandchildren, Brandon Hockenbrough, Alyssa and Alex Troxell; stepchildren, Rich, Cindy, Jamie and John.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ASPCA c/o Wikimedia Foundation, INC P.O. Box 98204 Washington, D.C. 20090-8204 USA or Hospice of Lincoln County 900 Dontia Drive Lincolnton, N.C. 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Eckburg family.

Elizabeth McVickers Ezzelle

Elizabeth McVickers Ezzelle, age 69, of Shoal Road in Lincolnton, died on Monday, January 2, 2017.

Elizabeth was born January 19, 1947, in Buncombe County, and worked in textiles as a lab tech. She was a member of Flint Rock Baptist Church in Cherryville. She is survived by her loving husband, John Ezzelle of Lincolnton; three daughters, Susan Sanders of Gastonia, Shannon Hull, and husband Josh, of Vale, and Bobbie Jo Parks, and husband Ronnie, of Gastonia; two sons, Ben Hendricks, and wife Kristin, of Westfield, Ind., and Robert Lovelace, of Lancaster, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Joey Choate, and wife Kristy, of Cherryville, Kamryn and Taylor Hull of Vale, Kyle Choate of Gastonia, Cadon Hull of Vale, Hudson Hendricks and Parker Hendricks, both of Westfield, Ind.; two great-grandsons, Riley and Noah Choate of Cherryville; and one great-granddaughter, Addi Choate of Cherryville.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Flint Rock Baptist Church in Cherryville.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Ezzelle family.

Trevor Pierce Lail

Trevor Pierce Lail, 18, of Newton died on December 31, 2016.

A celebration of Trevor’s life will be held today at 5:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Sherrills Ford. The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary. There will also be a celebration of his life on January 5, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Bandys High School Gymnasium. The family will receive friends following the service in the Gym.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Lail family.

Doris Dotson Waters

Mrs. Doris Dotson Waters, 80, of Cherryville died on January 2, 2017.

Visitation will be held today from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held today at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cherryville. Burial will be private.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Cherryville is serving the Waters family.

Gordon Leslie Beach, Jr.

Gordon Leslie Beach, Jr., 76, of Denver died on January 2, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 7, 2017, at Denver United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Warlick Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Beach family.

Carla Nanette Cornwell

Carla Nanette Cornwell, 51, of Conover died on December 29, 2016.

A home going service will be held on January 5, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Thomas Chapel AME Zion Church in Conover.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Cornwell family.

Elizabeth Deeley Curry Parnell

Elizabeth Deeley Curry Parnell, 67, of Alexis died on December 29, 2016.

Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. on January 5, 2017 at Holy Spirit R.C. Church in Denver. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 6, 2017 at Salisbury National Cemetery.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home is serving the Parnell Family.