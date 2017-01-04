Lady Mustangs fall to Newton-Conover

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

DENVER—Relentless defensive pressure coupled with a distinct height advantage proved to be too much for the Lady Mustangs as they fell to Newton-Conover 58-35 Tuesday night at East Lincoln.

Ivey Keller scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Red Devils, primarily in the paint as Newton-Conover improved to 4-0 in the Southern District-7 2A conference, 6-6 overall.

After the Lady Mustangs built a 13-7 lead after a quarter behind Destiny Johnson’s six first-quarter points, the Lady Red Devils turned up the defensive pressure. East Lincoln committed five turnovers in the second period, with some leading to easy baskets on the other end.

Newton-Conover outscored the Lady Mustangs in the quarter 18-6, taking a 25-19 lead into the locker room at the break.

The pressure defense continued into the second half. The Lady Red Devils held East Lincoln to just 7 points in the third quarter while putting up 16 of their own, increasing the lead to 41-26 by the end of the period. Newton-Conover had runs of 9-0 and 7-0 in the quarter to take control of the game.

Late in the third, Hannah Stull, the Lady Red Devils starting point guard, was hit in the head and left the game momentarily. But she returned in the fourth period and buried 9 of 10 free-throw attempts down the stretch to seal the win. Stull finished the game with 13 points.

In addition to Keller and Stull, Chyna Cornwell also scored in double figures with 16 points. Cornwell used her height and athleticism to get numerous putbacks.

Johnson scored 14 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, well below her 24 points per game average. The junior also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Ciara McClain had 13 points and 10 rebounds for East Lincoln.

Newton-Conover’s win gives them sole possession of first place in the SD-7, and the Lady Red Devils already have key wins over Maiden and West Caldwell.

The Lady Mustangs fall to 3-1 in conference play and 8-4 overall. East Lincoln slips into a tie with Maiden for second place.

The Lady Mustangs travel to West Caldwell on Friday, while Newton-Conover will host Lincolnton.

Newton-Conover 7 18 16 17 – 58

East Lincoln 13 6 7 9 – 35

Newton-Conover: Ivy Eller 20, Chyna Cornwell 16, Hannah Stull 13, Finger 6, Chambers 3. East Lincoln: Destiny Johnson 14, Caira McClain 13 Tadlock 5, White 3.

(Boys) East Lincoln 60, Newton-Conover 44

The Mustangs outscored Newton-Conover 28-12 in the first half and cruised to the Southern District-7 2A victory by a score of 60-44 Tuesday night at East Lincoln.

Cameron Dollar led the Mustangs with a game-high 24 points, followed by sophomore Sidney Dollar who had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kaelan Byrd had 18 points to lead the Red Devils.

East Lincoln has now won eight straight over Newton-Conover, dating back to 2014.

The Mustangs (7-5, 3-1) will travel to West Caldwell on Friday, while the Red Devils (1-13, 0-4) will host Lincolnton.

East Lincoln 17 11 13 19 – 60

Newton-Conover 6 6 12 20 – 44

East Lincoln: Cameron Dollar 24, Sidney Dollar 12, Burleson 7, Horne 6, DeMattia 5, Bean 4, B. Zirkle 2, Leach 0. Newton-Conover: Kaelon Byrd 18, Cool-Smith 6, Cowans 6, Smith 6, Mccathern 4, Carlton 2, Martinez 2, Hamm 0, Eller 0, Harris 0.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN