Developer wants to build 165 homes in East Lincoln

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Three zoning cases will be presented in front of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners during a joint meeting with the planning board on Monday.

The most significant among those is a request from Queen City Land, LLC, to rezone 84.7 acres from general business and residential single-family to planned development residential to permit a subdivision with up to 165 single-family detached homes. The property is located on the west side of Highway 16 Business about 800 feet north of Hagers Hollow Drive in the Catawba Springs Township.

Queen City Land, based in Waxhaw, filed a similar request on the same parcel of land in September that was approved by the planning board, but was withdrawn before a vote by the commissioners. At that time, Queen City Land was looking to construct up to 200 homes on just 66.7 acres.

“The main reason for the changes is that, when we looked at the acreage it was brought to our attention that the Catawba Lands Conservancy had already obtained land that abutted this property,” Robert Davis, the developer representing Queen City Land, said. “Therefore, they asked us to consider never developing the land west of the creek on the property through a clean water grant with the Catawba Lands Conservancy. We agreed to adjust our lot sizes and we’ve also reduced the number of lots to be built on the property.”

The development, if approved, would be known as Glenwood and would be built in four phases. The square footage of the homes would range from 2,000-3,000 square feet and the houses would hit the market at a minimum of $275,000, but Davis expects the price to be closer to $350,000.

A traffic impact analysis conducted prior to the rezoning request revealed a failing intersection at Highway 16 Business and Fairfield Forest Road. Queen City Land, with a match from the state, has agreed to contribute money designated for safety improvements at that intersection.

Lineberger Brothers, Inc., has filed a request for sketch plan approval for a proposed 11-lot subdivision with approximately 400 linear feet of new roadway off of Wingate Hill Road. The property is located on the north side of Wingate Hill Road about 400 feet northeast of its intersection with Fay Jones Road in the Ironton Township.

The final zoning case to be presented stems from a request by SCI Towers, LLC, for a conditional-use permit to erect a 108-foot wireless telecommunications tower in a residential suburban district. The proposed site is located at 3252 East Highway 27, on the south side of Highway 27 at its intersection with Asbury Church Road in the Ironton Township. The board has approved two prior requests from SCI Towers for similar wireless telecommunications towers in Lincoln County.