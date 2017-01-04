Criminal Charges — 1-4-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Patrick Steven Shuford, 33, of 4670 Preach in Catawba was charged on Dec. 30 with two counts each of probation violation, failure to appear, resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and one count of possession control substance schedule II. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- James Harvey Bundy, 81, of 5805 Boxer Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 30 with one count each of felon possessing firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
- Frey Marie Bundy, 23, of 5808 Boxer Dr., 23, of 5808 Boxer Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 30 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Douglas Ray Thomas, 43, of 5796 Boxer Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 30 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Eric Douglas Thomas, 20, of 5796 Boxer Dr. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 30 with one count of communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Aliyah McClain, 22, of 707 N Mountain St. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 30 with one count of simple assault.
- Bradley Dale Earle, 31, of 1576 Forum Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 30 with one count each of civil order for arrest of child support and failure to appear. A $1,500 cash bond and $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Diana Marie Dyal, 25, of 1363 Oakbrook Ln. in Denver was charged on Dec. 30 with two counts of probation violation. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Ryan Eller Mcree, 40, of 2953 Water Plant Rd. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 30 with four counts of failure to appear and two counts of driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Craig Kenneth Weaver, 53, of 2345 Winterbury Ct. in Denver was charged on Jan. 1 with one count of injury to real property. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Michael Scott Hester, 38, of 313 Black St. in Cherryville was charged on Jan. 1 with three counts of failure to appear. A $506 secured bond was set.
- Trina Deberry Hooper, 42, of 2708 River Meadows Ct. in Lincolnton was charged on Jan. 2 with three counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Ashley Jeannette Carpenter, 25, of 120 Beagle Club Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Jan. 2 with one count of felony larceny. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Crystal Nicole Randleman, 31, of 3903 East Maiden Rd. in Maiden was charged on Jan. 2 with two counts of selling or delivering control substance schedule I, one count of failure to appear and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II. A $10,000 bond was set.
- Ryshawn Deonta Gardner, 24, of 103 Melvin Ct. in Shelby was charged on Jan. 2 with one count of failure to appear.
- Dennie Lee Mitchell, 25, of 6610 Buckskin Tr. in Vale was charged on Jan. 2 with one count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering railroad cars or other motor vehicles, and larceny of motor vehicle. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
