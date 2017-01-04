Arts council seeking entries for amateur photography contest

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Arts Council of Lincoln County is now accepting submissions for its annual amateur photography competition. All submitted work will be featured in an exhibit in the Carolina Mills and Cochrane galleries at the Lincoln Cultural Center from Jan. 11-Feb. 5.

“We have been organizing this competition for over a decade and each year we find that we have more and more amazing, talented amateur photographers in this area,” arts council executive director Deanna McGinnis said. “We have done several shows over the past year featuring numerous amateur photographers who do amazing work. These are people who may have started out taking quality pictures on their cell phones, or maybe they received a new camera for Christmas and realized that they have a talent for capturing art through photographs. That’s what this show is all about.”

Those wishing to participate in the competition must engage in photography as a hobby rather than for financial gain or professional reasons. All entrants must disclose whether they have a website or Facebook page featuring or selling their work and anyone who possesses a photographer’s license is not allowed to compete.

Last year, the arts council introduced a youth category in addition to the various adult competitions. Youths who wish to participate must have the written consent of a parent or guardian.

“There were some incredible photographs produced in our youth competition last year,” McGinnis said. “The arts council provides a platform for all age groups, but we especially want to help grow our youth in Lincoln County. We want to enable them to become better at their craft and hopefully this will help them realize that, even at a young age, they are artists just like the adults who compete. We want them to take pride in their work and continue to pursue their passions later in life.”

Photo entries should be original photographs that have not been reproduced for public sale, or exhibited in any past Arts Council of Lincoln County events. Manipulation of images, whether film or digital, should be limited to general saturation changes using conventional darkroom techniques such as contrast, exposure, basic sharpening, cropping, red eye removal and a minimum use of dodging and burning. Any photo that does not meet these criteria must be entered in the special effects category.

All photographs will be critiqued by four members of the Catawba Valley Camera Club, who will select the top three submissions in each category as well as the overall “Best of Show” winner. Judging will be focused on mood, impact, composition and quality. Paula Sain, a Burke County resident, garnered the Best of Show nod last year for a photograph that captured her father in mid-smile.

Kathy Goodson, a veteran of the amateur photography competition, enjoys the camaraderie of the competition and the feedback from the judges. Goodson dabbles in a number of different mediums, including portraits and landscape photographs. Her husband, Roger, also participates and he specializes in capturing nature with shots of birds, flowers and animals.

“This competition gives you an opportunity to show your work and, as an amateur, you’re not often featured in exhibits like this,” she said. “I truly enjoy it. One of the best things about the competition is looking at the photographs submitted by the other participants and learning from their techniques and their ideas. The feedback from the judges allows you to continue improving your work and they’ll let you know if you need to improve your focus or eliminate a distracting element from the background or anything like that.”

The categories for the adult competition include plant life/landscapes, people, animal life, black and white, abstract/special effects and miscellaneous. All youth submissions will be grouped into one category. The Best of Show winner will receive $125 while the first, second and third place finishers in each category will receive $25, $15 and $10, respectively.

The entry fee for up to three photographs is $20 for adults and $15 for youths. There is a limit of two entry fees per participant. All entries must be framed and ready to hang with a wire hanger.

Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Friday at the Lincoln Cultural Center, located at 403 East Main Street in Lincolnton. There will be an opening reception and awards presentation for the artists and public at the cultural center on Jan. 13 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. For more information, contact the Arts Council of Lincoln County at (704) 732-9044 or artslincolnnc@gmail.com.

Image courtesy of Contributed