Obituaries — 1-2-17

Frances Byers Willis

Frances Byers Willis, age 53, of 2251 Byers Lane in Vale, died on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, January 2, 2017, at Daniels Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Frances was born February 3, 1963, in Lincoln County, to Clyde Dean Byers and the late Mary Susan Seagle Byers. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Lincoln County Hospital, and was the past Director of Nursing at Cardinal Health Care.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Willis Bowles of Louisville, Ky. and Tonye Suzanne Willis of Vale; her father, Clyde Byers; two brothers, Samuel Dean Byers and Nathan David Byers, both of Vale; a sister, Debbie Crum of Vale; a granddaughter, Savannah Kay Willis; and a grandson, Cameron Matthew Roy.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Willis family.

James Allan Vansickle

James Allan Vansickle, age 89, of 1027 Willow Drive in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today, January 2, 2017, at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Stanley Spence officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mr. Vansickle was born September 27, 1927, in Sacramento, Kentucky, to the late Robert and Elsie Short Vansickle. He was a retired major with the United States Army serving 21 years in Korea and Vietnam.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Love Vansickle of the home; two sons, James A. Vansickle, Jr. of the home; and Kenneth R. Vansickle, and wife Susan, of St. Charles, Mo.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 Robin Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Vansickle family.

Frances McIntosh Kiser

October 23, 1927 – December 29, 2016

Frances was one of eight children born to Annie Edwards McIntosh and William Carlisle McIntosh of Lowesville. She is predeceased by her husband, Don, of sixty years, and her son Nelson. She is survived by her son, Gregory Edward; two daughters, Faye Cavin (Robert Wentworth Cavin) and Emily May (Charles Raysor May, IV); two grandchildren Emily Matheson May and Charles Raysor May, V; a multitude of loving nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as her beloved cat, Millie.

She was a graduate of Rock Springs High School and King’s Business College. At age fifty, she went back to school to become a nurse, thus fulfilling her life-long goal. As a nurse, she helped care for and heal many family members, friends and strangers alike. After retiring, she continued to care and sit for family friends and elders in her community. She was known to be a true and loyal friend, who was kind and giving to many residents of Lincoln County. During her later years, she enjoyed baking sweets for any visitors and catching up with friends on the telephone to make sure all of the folks on either side of the train tracks were all right.

Education and professional accolades aside, she considered her two grandchildren, “Matty” and “Chas”, her proudest accomplishments, and always looked forward to hosting them during Camp Meeting week at the Rock Springs Campground. She never let the August heat stop her from preparing the meals and baked goods her grandchildren enjoyed during this time.

Even during some of the most trying times in her life, Frances remained a strong-willed, faithful woman who remained a devoted and loyal member of Hill’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Frances vowed to live each day putting God first and others in her presence second; keeping with the Florence Nightingale Pledge she took as nurse to “devote herself to the welfare of those committed into her care”. She cared for all, loved many and gave her utmost.

Services were held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Hill’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 988 NC Highway 16, Business in Stanley. The family received friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hill’s Chapel United Methodist Church sanctuary fund.

The Warlick Funeral home of Lincolnton served the Kiser family.

Michael Dean Kimray

Michael Dean Kimray, 68, passed away on December 30, 2016 at Sherrills Ford Hospice House. Born on February 14, 1948, in Mecklenburg Co., Michael was the son of the late James Walter and Dorothy Ledbetter Kimray. Michael worked as an Outage Coordinator at Duke Power before retiring after 45 years of service.

Michael was a member of Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church in Lincolnton where he taught the ‘Senior Saints’ Sunday School Class. He actively volunteered at the homeless shelter, soup kitchen and at the Lincoln Medical Plaza. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brothers Donald Lee Kimray and James Walter Kimray Jr.

Michael is survived by his wife of 50 years Linda Murphy Kimray; daughter Cindy Haskett and husband Allen of Mooresville; granddaughters Claudia Katelyn and Courtney; great granddaughter Riley; brother, Reggie Kimray; sisters Karen Hellard and Dolores Stalvey and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. today, January 2, 2017 at Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church 2810 Highland Drive Lincolnton, NC 28092. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Pastor Luke Johnson will officiate. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Forest Lawn Cemetery Lincolnton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s memory to Highland Drive Freewill Baptist Church would be deeply appreciated.

The Good Samaritan Funeral Home, Denver, is serving the Kimray Family.

Bobby ‘Bob’ Gene Wike

Bobby “Bob” Gene Wike, 76 of Sherrills Ford passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 surrounded by his family.

He was born October 14, 1940 in Catawba County to the late Grady and Fannie Little Wike. Bob was a member of Lake Norman Lutheran Church in Denver and served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Duke Power after 30 years of service, and after retirement spent 10 years of service with Jones’s Exxon in Stanley. Bob enjoyed spending time with family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Marcella “Marty” Lee Wike of the home; son, Danny Lee Wike and wife Debbie of Catawba; daughter, Kathy Gilbert of Concord; brother, Richard “Rick” Wike and wife MaryAnne of Conover; grandchildren, Aaron Wayne Harris, Lacey Anna Wike, Scott Wayne Setzer; great-grandchildren, Travis Setzer, Simone Setzer, Quentin Setzer, Jacob Setzer, Kaos Harris, Chloe Harris and River Harris; and many Nieces and Nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. and a service to celebrate Bob’s life will follow at 2 p.m. at Lake Norman Lutheran Church in Denver. Pastor Jeff Marquardt will officiate. Burial will follow at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. Those serving as pallbearers are: Aaron Harris, Kelly Wike, Bryan Harvey, Tony Miller, Tim Lee and Rodney Wike.

Memorials may be made to Lake Norman Lutheran Church, 1445 Bus. Hwy 16, N, Denver, NC 28037 or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658

Condolences may be sent to the Wike family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Wike family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

Darlene Inez Waters Warlick

Darlene Inez Waters Warlick, age 64, of Bill Lynch Road in Lincolnton, died on Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2017, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ricky Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Darlene was born August 2, 1952, in Lincoln County, to the late Johnny Richard and Lena Richard Waters. She worked in human resources for American Efird.

She is survived by two sons, Johnny Warlick and Shannon Warlick, both of Lincolnton; two daughters, Angela Howard, and husband Jason, of Charlotte, and Lisa Warlick of Vale; six grandchildren, Tristan Warlick, and wife Alyssa, Emily Belton, Jacob Belton, Landon Howard, Avery Howard, and Gia Warlick; and one great-grandchild, McKinley Warlick.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Warlick family.

Edwin Keith ‘Butch’ Long, Jr.

Edwin Keith “Butch” Long, Jr., 75, died on December 31, 2016.

Visitation for friends will be held on January 3, 2017 in the First Presbyterian Fellowship Hall in Cherryville from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the church sanctuary to celebrate Butch’s life at 6:30 p.m.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Long family.

Graham Austin Huggins, Sr.

Mr. Graham Austin Huggins, Sr., 70, of Bessemer City died on January 1, 2017.

Visitation will be held January 3, 2017 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Cherryville Missionary Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on January 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Cherryville Missionary Methodist Church. Burial will be at Trinity Assembly Evangelical Church in Bessemer City.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Cherryville is serving the family of Mr. Huggins.

Jewel Farmer Setzer

Jewel Farmer Setzer, 89, of Claremont died on January 1, 2017.

A service to celebrate Jewel’s life will be held on January 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. Burial will follow at Bethel Lutheran Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends on January 3, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Setzer family.

Dewey Nathaniel Friday

Dewey Nathaniel Friday, 68, of Lincolnton died on December 29, 2016.

Funeral services will be held on January 4, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church with burial to follow in Rosenwald Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service serving the Friday family.

Cleo C. Beard

Cleo Caldwell Beard, 85, of Maiden died on December 29, 2016.

The Funeral Service was held on January 1, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends on December 31, 2016 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Mt. Anderson Baptist Church in Maiden.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden served the Beard family.