GOP needs plan to replace Obamacare

The disaster that has been the Affordable Care Act will some reach its end. President Barack Obama’s signature legislation has, by all measures, been an enormous failure. Premiums are increasing, insurers are leaving the law’s marketplace and consumers, the very people the law was supposedly written to protect, are bearing the brunt of that failure.

That failure isn’t stopping people from signing up for insurance through the Obamacare marketplace. According to a story published in The Wall Street Journal, 673,000 people signed up for insurance on Dec. 15, the most signups in a single day in the law’s history. Around 6.4 million people signed up for insurance during that open enrollment period. But signups don’t point to success, they point to access. There are very serious flaws in the Affordable Care Act, especially the high cost of premiums on the plans insurers are offering, and those flaws must be addressed.

Part of the problem is that, for all of their criticisms of Obamacare, Republicans in Congress haven’t offered anything remotely resembling a replacement program. Simply repealing the law without any idea about what will take its place isn’t acceptable.

There are important parts of Obamacare that are worth keeping, particularly the provisions that ensure that people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance and the part that lets children stay on their parents’ plan until they’re 26 years old.

Our health insurance system needed to be reformed when the Affordable Care Act was first implemented, but now the American people are depending upon the new Republican leadership to ensure that a sensible alternative takes its place.