Criminal Charges — 1-2-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Tyler Bradshaw McCurry, 21, of 3521 Maple Wood Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of failure to appear.
- Kevin James Potter, 30, of 3331 Falcon Ridge Rd. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $500 cash bond was set.
- Jonathan Carl Fay, 35, 7662 Natalie Commons Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of assault on female.
- Doneal Jeffery Gillespie, 32, of 315 Sunny Hill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of failure to comply.
- Zachary Lovelace, 23, of 4411 11th St. SW in Hickory was charged on Dec. 28 with one count each of felony breaking and entering building, larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses, and conspiracy. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Eric Daniel Nolen, 41, of 169 Greenway Rd. in Iron Station was charged one Dec. 28 with two counts each of non-support family and trafficking in opium or heroin. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Christopher Dale Robinson, 24, of 5548 Bill Sain Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of parole violaion.
- Douglas Wayne Cobb, 50, of 457 Harris Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 28 with eight counts of selling or delivering, four counts of possession with manufacturing, selling or delivering control substance schedule II, and two counts of maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance.
- Donna Jo Tiller, 38, of 229 Broad St. in Lexington was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of non-support family. A $500 cash bond was set.
- Chadwick Lee Garmon, 27, of 2005 Southside Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Wendy Dale Corneau, 48, of 7748 Katherin Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Shannon O’Neal Hamlett, 44, of 1202 10th St Ne in Hickory was charged on Dec. 29 with one count of possession of control substance schedule II. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Adrian Villafan Pena, 23, of 1105 Betterbrook Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 29 with one count of failure to comply. A $305 cash bond was set.
- Michael Jeffery Cash, 34, of 5401 Crouse Rd. in Crouse was charged on Dec. 29 with one count of failure to comply.
- Summer Leann Hoyle, 23, of 802 S D Avenue Ext in Maiden was charged on Dec. 29 with two counts of assault inflicting serious injury, one count each of failure to comply, conspiracy, larceny from person, and felony breaking and entering building.
- Christopher Mark Conte, 25, of 802 S D Ave in Maiden was charged on Dec. 29 with one count each of conspiracy, felony breaking and entering building, and assault inflicting serious injury. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Jonathan Craig Smith Jr., 31, of 306 Old Lowesville Rd. in Stanley was charged on Dec. 29 with one count of non-support family. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
- Tyler Austin Patterson, 22, of 4171 Deal Rd. in Claremont was charged on Dec. 29 with two counts of failure to appear, and one count of driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Austin Lee Turner, 18, of 220 Hilltop Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 29 with one count each of selling or delivering control substance schedule VI and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule VI. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
