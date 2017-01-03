Charlotte man arrested in child predator sting

Staff report

A Charlotte man has been charged with possessing child pornography in connection with a Lincolnton Police Department child predator sting.

Jeffrey Alan Churchwell, 51, of 3216 Minnesota Road, was arrested on Dec. 28 after a month-long undercover operation. Officers said Churchwell made contact with a detective who was posing as an underage child on social media and agreed to meet that child in Lincolnton for sex.

Officers said Churchwell arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet the child and was arrested without incident.

Churchwell was charged with one count of soliciting a child for an unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet the child, four counts of disseminating obscene material to a minor and one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a child. Each charge is a felony. He was issued a $250,000 bond.

Officers said a search warrant was served by Lincolnton and Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers at Churchwell’s Charlotte home and that officers discovered pornography depicting children.

“This evidence has been seized and an effort will be made to determine the possible sources of the images and to try to locate and identify any potential victims from the evidence,” Lt. Jason Munday said in a press release. “All resources available will be utilized in an effort to locate and identify the victims as well as to determine the chain of distribution, if any, of the images. The main goal is to identify any other potential victims in an effort to provide services as needed and to develop any other potential charges towards Churchwell and any other offenders associated with this case.”

Image courtesy of LPD