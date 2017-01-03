Around Town — 1-2-17

TUESDAY

Meeting

The Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Board of Director’s, located at 353 North Generals Blvd in Lincolnton will meet at 6 p.m. for a Policy committee and Budget and Finance Committee meeting immediately after.

WEDNESDAY

Meeting

The Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Board of Director’s, located at 353 North Generals Blvd in Lincolnton will meet at Noon in the Executive Conference Room. A proposed agenda for this meeting is attached.