West Lincoln medical facility still on the table

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A withdrawn rezoning request that sparked more than an hour of heated discussion at a joint meeting between the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and planning board earlier this month has been filed for a second time by Lincolnton Main Street, LLC.

The request, which calls to rezone three acres on the northeast corner of Highway 27 and Howards Creek Mill Road in western Lincoln County from residential single-family to conditional zoning general business, was withdrawn prior to a vote by the board of commissioners. The rezoning would permit the construction of a new 15,000 square-foot medical office building to house West Lincoln Family Medicine.

A community involvement meeting was conducted on Nov. 10 where a number of citizens expressed their concerns about the project, which included increased traffic and additional business development along Highway 27. Zoning administrator Randy Hawkins said that the meeting minutes, recorded by a representative of Lincolnton Main Street, don’t reflect the contentious nature of the meeting. When asked to elaborate, Hawkins said racial slurs referring to African Americans were used by an attendee who opposed the development.

Commissioner Carrol Mitchem questioned the need to rezone the parcel of land due to the fact that there is undeveloped land already zoned for business less than two miles away. The piece of land Mitchem referenced is located across the street from West Lincoln High School, behind the existing West Lincoln Family Medicine facility.

“We’ve got property 1.4 miles away that is readily available with roads that have been built to nowhere with the expectation of other businesses moving there,” Mitchem said. “Now, we’re going to move down the road 1.4 miles to create another area zoned for business. Throughout the years that I’ve been commissioner, we’ve always talked about things not being consistent with the land use plan and this isn’t consistent with the land use plan yet staff has recommended approval. I need some explanations.”

Hawkins said Lincoln County is in the process of updating its current land use plan, which has been in place for nearly a decade.

“The land use plan was adopted in 2007 and we’re now nine years removed from that,” Hawkins said. “We’ve had some community meetings on updating the land use plan and one of the things that we’ve heard at those community meetings is that there needs to be additional area in West Lincoln that is designated for commercial development … This area in question is a likely candidate for that designation.”

The planning board recommended approval of the original rezoning request by a 6-3 vote after a lengthy discussion. Dr. Crystal Mitchem, commissioner Mitchem’s sister-in-law, opposed the request and said she didn’t want West Lincoln to end up looking like Highway 16 in Denver.

Andrew Robinson, another member of the planning board, questioned whether Crystal Mitchem had a conflict of interest in the case. She owns West Lincoln Veterinary Hospital, which is located adjacent to the parcel of land proposed for development by Carrol Mitchem earlier in the night.

According to the minutes recorded during the Dec. 5 planning board meeting, Crystal Mitchem said that this is not a quasi-judicial case and she has no financial interest in the proposed property.

Max Abernathy, who owns the three acres of land in question, spoke of his affinity for Dr. Jason Glass, who operates West Lincoln Family Medicine. He also urged his fellow Vale residents to embrace the change because “it’s coming whether we like it or not.”

“I’ve lived on this land for almost 73 years so I’ve seen some things come and go,” Abernathy said. “That parcel is part of a little over 100 (acres) that I own and since this has gained attention I’ve had several others come to me about selling land, but I’m not in the business of selling land. The only reason that I entertained this one is because I believe that it will benefit the community. I want West Lincoln to improve and someday it’s coming because it’s a beautiful area. To hear some people talk, you’d think that a little change is the worst thing that could happen. Are we going to keep the rest of the world out of Lincoln County?”

The second rezoning request filed by Lincolnton Main Street, LLC, will be presented in front of commissioners and the planning board on Feb. 6. A second community involvement meeting will be conducted on Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Howards Creek Fire Department, located at 3604 Highway 27 in Lincolnton.