Water-skiers brave rain, cold for Lake Norman tournament

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

It would have taken a more than a rainy day to stop competitors and spectators from traveling to the Lake Norman Marina on New Year’s Day to attend what has become one of the longest-running barefoot waterskiing tournaments in the country. About the only thing that would have cancelled it would have been ice on the water or if it was raining too hard that the boat driver couldn’t see properly, according to organizer John Gillette. Luckily, the heavy rain held off until the event was almost over.

There were three divisions open for competitors – men, open men (those who have won the event in the past) and the “boom” division, which is for beginners who hold on to a pole extended from a boat and ski. No female competitors entered this year. This competition is unique because it combines the individual’s start method with the number of seconds he remains skiing and the number of tricks he performs, according to Gillette.

Several competitors came from New Jersey and others came from Florida and Ohio to compete, including Daniel “Sparky” Wicks from New Jersey.

“Two years ago I came for the first time, got lucky somehow and won,” he said with a laugh. “Barefoot skiing is a lot of fun and an addiction.”

John Cornish, who splits his time between Pennsylvania and South Carolina, attended the event for the first time this year. Cornish is a legend in the sport and has been involved in barefoot skiing since its onset in 1978.

“We used to make our own canvas shorts and used handles that we didn’t even know if they’d hold together,” he said. “Now we have wet suits and the state-of-the-art equipment we have now. There’s still a bunch of diehards out here – a lot of us are old guys but it’s really fun.”

The event was judged by Rachel George Norman, a five-time world barefoot champion who is about to be inducted into the Water Skiing Hall of Fame.

Even though the competitors skied barefoot, Lake Norman Marina donated $.10 per point scored by all contestants to Samaritan’s Feet. Samaritan’s Feet provides shoes for the 1.5 billion people who are infected with diseases transmitted through contaminated soil due to lack of proper shoes. Last year, the event raised $1,000, which was enough to buy 75 pairs of shoes. The total amount donated this year was not available by press time.

In the men’s division, John Cornish won first place with 343 points, Wayne King placed second with 324 points and Mark Dougherty placed third with 269 points

In the open division, Jeff Blair was first with 785 points, Logan Walter second with 426 points and Marc Donahue third with 375 points

For the boom division, Lincoln County resident Alex Wulfhorst won first with 53 points, Hudson Fox as second with 52 points and Will Blair third with 44 points.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard