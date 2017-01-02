Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Monday, Jan. 2

No games scheduled

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Basketball

North Lincoln at Statesville

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln

Bunker Hill at Lincolnton

Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Wrestling

West Lincoln, West Caldwell and Statesville at North Lincoln

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Basketball

Lincolnton at North Gaston (Boys only)