This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Monday, Jan. 2
No games scheduled
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Basketball
North Lincoln at Statesville
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton
Lincoln Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Wrestling
West Lincoln, West Caldwell and Statesville at North Lincoln
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Basketball
Lincolnton at North Gaston (Boys only)
