Rep. Jason Saine named to FCC committee

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine has been appointed to the Federal Communications Commission’s Intergovernmental Advisory Committee.

The IAC will operate for a two-year term, which will commence with the committee’s first meeting in Washington, D.C. at FCC headquarters on a date to be announced. The FCC will have the option to reauthorize the IAC at the end of the two-year period.

The committee will be tasked with providing expertise and recommendations to the FCC on a variety of telecommunication issues, focusing on broadband and wireless infrastructure deployment, Universal Service programs, consumer complaints processes and public safety issues.

“The IAC serves as an advisory board to the FCC to relay some of the challenges that state and local governments face with broadband deployment,” Saine said. “It provides a nice platform to interact with federal decision-makers on some of the policies that they’re setting forth and how they work and how they don’t work. Sometimes regulations are passed that they believe are helpful, but in reality they may be hurtful. This will allow me to work with federal regulators and keep them aware of the challenges facing Lincoln County and how to best address those issues.”

There are currently good broadband options in Lincoln County, according to Saine, but some of the more rural areas of the county are lacking in that department. These remote locations simply lack the number of households necessary to provide the same services available in Lincolnton and Denver.

Saine plans to introduce a bill when the North Carolina General Assembly returns to session that will help facilitate the deployment of broadband in these rural areas. He described these proposed small cell broadband capabilities, where telephone poles are used to create wi-fi networks that will allow carriers to deliver high-speed broadband via wireless signals, as the “wave of the future.”

“It will be very interesting to serve on this board with a new administration that is very pro-business and wants to innovate,” Saine said. “What we really want to do is get government regulation out of the way so that you can see private enterprise expand broadband options … I hear from leaders across the state from municipalities and counties who want more high-speed broadband because they feel as though it would help their economic development and recruitment. My main focus on this advisory board is to make sure that the federal government understands that when they put barriers in place it puts smaller cities and counties at a competitive disadvantage.”

Saine previously operated a small tech company in downtown Lincolnton that worked on servers and desktops, helping to integrate small businesses that were just beginning to adopt the internet as part of their practices. Saine was recognized for his work in IT with the North Carolina Technology Association Public Leadership award.

Image courtesy of LTN File