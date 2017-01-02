LPD raid nets five arrests on two dozen felony charges

Staff report

A Lincolnton Police Department raid at a home on North Grove Street resulted in the arrest of five residents on two dozen felony drug charges on Dec. 23.

Officers said Robert Shuford, Leslie Shuford, Berry Osborne, Jessica Lane and Arthur Houser, all of 401 N. Grove Street, were arrested after a three-month investigation into methamphetamine sales at the home.

“The residence located at 401 N. Grove Street has been a problem for the citizens of Lincolnton for a long time,” Lt. Jason Munday said in a press release. “We have made numerous arrests out of this residence on multiple occasions. We are currently using all available resources to stop the drug supply that is going in and out at that location. We are constantly looking at the levels above and below these offenders to work on stopping the supply and demand of methamphetamine here in Lincolnton. This specific residence has been a center point for the methamphetamine traffic for the City of Lincolnton, Lincoln County, as well other adjoining counties.”

Robert Shuford, 63, was charged with five counts of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. He received a $30,000 secured bond. Shuford has prior convictions for failure to file or pay income tax, driving while impaired and multiple other traffic offenses. Shuford has pending charges of obtaining property by false pretense and uttering a forged instrument.

Leslie Shuford, 31, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond. She has prior convictions for simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, possession of marijuana, driving while impaired and other various traffic offenses. Shuford has pending charges for felony possession of methamphetamine, larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Osborne, 65, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, three counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance and three counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Osborne was issued a $45,000 secured bond. Osborne has prior convictions for possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, selling a schedule II controlled substance, delivering a schedule II controlled substance, obtaining property by false pretenses, forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument, larceny from a person, felony larceny, possession of marijuana, assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury, resisting a public officer, misdemeanor stalking, threatening phone calls, driving while impaired and several other traffic offenses. Osborne has pending charges for possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances. Osborne was on active probation at the time of his arrest.

Lane, 20, was charged with one count of conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond. Lane has prior convictions for uttering a forged instrument, obtaining property by false pretenses, resisting a public officer, simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses. Lane has pending charges for conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, larceny and possession of stolen goods. Lane was on active probation at the time of her arrest.

Houser, 26, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, two counts of selling a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of delivering a schedule II controlled substance. Houser was given a $30,000 secured bond. Houser has an underage possession of alcohol conviction as well as traffic convictions. Houser has multiple pending counts of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Image courtesy of LPD