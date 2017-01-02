Former commissioner Alex Patton named county veterans service officer

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Alex Patton, a long-time Lincoln County commissioner, will be stepping into a new role within county government. County Manager Kelly Atkins announced on Thursday that Patton has been hired as the new veterans service officer for Lincoln County, effective Jan. 3.

“Alex has a true understanding and passion for veterans and members of the military,” Atkins said. “At times, he and his family volunteer their time and services to provide supplies to deployed marines. He has an exceptional customer service-oriented skill-set and a solid understanding of what is needed to assist our veterans. What impresses me the most about Mr. Patton is the level of attention with which he approaches every situation.”

Patton’s tenure as a commissioner ended following the November election. He chose to not seek re-election.

Patton enters this new position with an extensive military background. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1980, serving four years on active duty, which included one year of service in Korea. He specialized in military intelligence, setting up radio and landline networks to facilitate combat field communications.

Following his four years of active-duty service, Patton remained involved with the military in a reserve role. He became the communications chief of an engineer battalion with the National Guard in Mooresville. He continued his work in tactical communications for 11 years before retiring from the service for good in 1995.

Patton referred to this new position as his “dream job” and said he applied for the post 10 years ago. He backed out at that time because he would have had to resign from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and he felt as though that would have been unfair to the citizens who had elected him for the first time two years prior.

“This job means everything to me,” Patton said. “I’ve always enjoyed helping people and, to me, there’s no better group of people that I can help than veterans. My son is a combat veteran who served with the marines in Afghanistan and my father-in-law is a disabled veteran, so the lives of my family revolve around the military. My wife is a state coordinator for Operation Santa USMC and she has sent over 6,000 stockings to deployed marines over the past several years. I don’t view this as a job, I view it as an opportunity to serve the veterans of this county.”

In this role, Patton will be responsible for providing customer service and assistance to all Lincoln County veterans and their families. According to Atkins, he will oversee the coordination and research of programs that will assist all areas of need for the veterans of Lincoln County.

“A lot of our Lincoln County veterans go to other counties for their services and I want them to understand that we’re here to provide services for whatever it is that they need,” Patton said. “The job is to help them apply for VA benefits, but I want it to be to where if the veteran needs help with a resume, we can do that. If they need to find somebody to paint their house, we can help them with that. I want them to understand that, no matter what they need, they can come see us. I want to get out in the community as well because a lot of people aren’t even aware that there is a veterans service officer out there to help. Finally, I want to build a relationship with active duty troops so that when they get off of active duty they know who to come and see.”

Patton is stepping in for Eric Robinson, who is retiring from the post. Veterans service officer is a full-time position with an annual salary of approximately $48,000.

Image courtesy of LTN File