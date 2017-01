Danny Morton is first baby of 2017 in Lincoln County

Danny Dean Morton was born at 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2017 at Carolinas HealthCare System-Lincoln, making him the first baby born in Lincoln County in the new year. Danny is the son of Rose and Daniel Morton of Vale and was delivered by Dr. Tomas Luley. Danny weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.

Image courtesy of Courtesy of Carolinas HealthCare System