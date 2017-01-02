Cherryville New Year’s shooters start celebration early in Lincolnton

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

No one knows exactly when the tradition of the Cherryville New Year’s Shooters started, but it is known that the practice of shooting black powder muskets on New Year’s Eve was brought to North Carolina by the early German settlers.

“Some people say we are re-enacting but we’re not re-enacting – we’re still doing it,” Cherryville New Year’s Shooters secretary Gary Dellinger said.

The shooters aren’t just young men. There are also old men, women and children.

“I carry on a tradition that has been around longer than I can remember – my dad did it, his dad did it, his dad did it,” Bill Patterson said. “Right now, until my son starts, I’m the last of our line. My granddaddy shot with this gun and we just keep patching it up and using it.”

The guns that they shoot are either very old, often passed down from generation to generation, or are reproductions. They are all black powder muskets. The group starts accumulating black powder well before the event, so that they don’t run out.

“It’s getting harder and harder to get the powder, due to regulations,” Dellinger said. “We usually buy it a year in advance and we have a certified storage facility that keeps it for us.”

The shooters travel around the countryside in a wide mix of vehicles. Over the two days of shooting they travel approximately 120 miles, according to Dellinger.

Many of the shooters have their muskets taped up with colorful tape and some have either small Confederate or American flags tied on their guns.

“The tape originated out of safety,” Dellinger said. “The idea is that, if the gun blows up – which occasionally they do – the parts won’t fly and injure the shooter or bystanders. The barrels of the original guns were bad to split and explode.”

The shooters usually don’t hold their guns up on their shoulders to shoot them. Instead, they hold them with two hands parallel to the ground and fire them off. This is done for safety as well, according to Dellinger. If the gun explodes, it won’t be close to the eyes or face of the shooter.

Some people don’t like the shooters – they say it disturbs their sleep and upsets their pets. It is loud – there’s no question about that – but so are fireworks. Rarely are there any mishaps except for maybe a cut finger or two, according to Dellinger.

There’s almost a religious feel to each shoot – it is not the free-for-all of shooting off black powder muskets as one may imagine. After a moment of silence when the group first arrives at a location, the designated crier (there are several members traveling with the group who have memorized the chant) calls out to the business or individual they are visiting and wishes him or her a Happy New Year and then sings the chant, which takes about two and a half minutes. At the conclusion of the chant, the crier tells a selected shooter to fire his gun. Then, two or three at a time, each shooter takes a turn firing his gun. After they are through they all get back in their vehicles and head to the next location and do the same thing again.

The owners of the private residences that they visit, like the members of the Kelly family who live on Highway 27 in Vale, feel honored that the shooters make a stop at their homes. There’s a set list of businesses and private residences that the shooters visit. Some of them have been on the list for more than 100 years, according to Rodney Black, who started with the group in 1946, when he was 12.

“It’s a good tradition and it means a lot that they take the time out of their trip to be here,” Brian Kelly said.

After visiting the Kelly home, the shooters stopped at Mitchem’s Kitchen, owned by Carrol Mitchem, a member of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners.

“I’m glad they do it – it’s a tradition that people expect around this area,” he said. “I’ve had people complain to me about it, given I’m a county commissioner, and I tell them ‘you better get used to it because they’ve been doing it a long time and I think they’ll continue to do it and I support it.’”

At one time, children were not allowed on the shoots because of alcohol consumption. While alcohol is still consumed, it is monitored, kept to a minimum and a designated driver is insisted upon. Crouse resident Daniel Neal was at the shoot with his 6-year-old son, Bryson, and 10-year-old daughter, Brinley, and has been attending the shoot for about 30 years.

“They like it more than I do,” Daniel Neal said. “Daddy’s ready to quit but they want to keep on.”

These days, because they have so many locations to cover, the shooters make one trip to the Lincolnton area the Saturday before New Year’s and then make a second tour around Cherryville and western Lincoln County on New Year’s Day. They never shoot on Sundays so, if New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday like this year it did, they begin at midnight Monday morning.

While in Lincolnton on Saturday, they stopped at various businesses, including the Lincoln Times-News, private residences, two nursing homes and both the Lincolnton and Boger City fire departments before heading back to Cherryville. The group has been visiting Cardinal Health Care since 1995 when group member Danny Hester’s mother, Marcine Hester, was admitted. The crier sang the shooter’s chant inside the home while numerous residents lined up at the window to watch the shooters.

“They’ve been coming here for as long as I’ve been working here, which is 14 years,” Lincolnton Fire Department engineer Mike Shrum said. “A lot of traditions are noisy and rowdy and you just need to accept them for what they are — part of the history of the community. There’s a lot of negative stigma to it but as long as they are safe, it’s tradition. We enjoy it. Anything they can do is to bring good luck, that’s the purpose of it, to bring good luck to the community. We need all the good luck we can get in this line of work.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard