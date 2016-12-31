Home » Sports » Big first half lifts Wolves past Rebels

Big first half lifts Wolves past Rebels

Lincolnton's Robbie Cowie handles the basketball against West Lincoln Friday night. Cowie scored 15 points in the Wolves 89-50 win over the Rebels.

Lincolnton’s Robbie Cowie handles the basketball against West Lincoln Friday night.  Cowie scored 15 points in the Wolves 89-50 win over the Rebels.

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton’s full-court pressure forced 11 West Lincoln turnovers in the first quarter alone and the Wolves raced out to a 36-16 lead by the end of the period on their way to a 89-50 SD-7 victory over the Rebels.

Sage Surratt scored 23 points to lead the Wolves, followed by Kris Robinson’s 17 and Robbie Cowie’s 15 as Lincolnton improved to 6-0.

West Lincoln was led by Kabian McClendon who poured in 20 points.  Dalton Brooks added 14 for the Rebels.    

West Lincoln   16  14  11  9  –  50  

Lincolnton       36  26  21  6  –  89

West Lincoln: Kabian McClendon 20, Dalton Brooks 14, Willis 5, Herrick 4, Hudson 4, Gilmore 3.  Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 23, Kris Robinson 17, Robbie Cowie 15, Sherrill 9, Givens 7, Harris 4, Evans 3, Diaz 3, Thompson 2, Hoover 2, Forney 1.

 

(Girls) Lincolnton 60, West Lincoln 47

Destiny Wilson scored 23 points to lead the Lady Wolves to the SD-7 win over the Lady Rebels.  Wilson knocked down 7 three-pointers, including six in the first half.  Hundley Rhyne added 10 points for Lincolnton.

Kinsley Gilmore scored 14 points to lead West Lincoln, and Chloe Elmore added 12.

West Lincoln  13  10  10  14  –  47   

Lincolnton      14  18  17  11  –  60

West Lincoln: Kinsley Gilmore 14, Chloe Elmore 12, Willis 7, Wyant 5, Grant 3, Goins 2, Saine 2, Odum 2.  Lincolnton: Destiny Wilson 23, Hundley Rhyne 10, Banks 8, Smith 8, Bryant 4, Finger 3, Shain 2, Caldwell 2.  

Lincolnton's Destiny Wilson knocked down 7 three-pointers Friday night as the Lady Wolves defeated West Lincoln 60-47.

Lincolnton’s Destiny Wilson knocked down 7 three-pointers Friday night as the Lady Wolves defeated West Lincoln 60-47.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN

You must be logged in to post a comment Login