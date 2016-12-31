Big first half lifts Wolves past Rebels

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton’s full-court pressure forced 11 West Lincoln turnovers in the first quarter alone and the Wolves raced out to a 36-16 lead by the end of the period on their way to a 89-50 SD-7 victory over the Rebels.

Sage Surratt scored 23 points to lead the Wolves, followed by Kris Robinson’s 17 and Robbie Cowie’s 15 as Lincolnton improved to 6-0.

West Lincoln was led by Kabian McClendon who poured in 20 points. Dalton Brooks added 14 for the Rebels.

West Lincoln 16 14 11 9 – 50

Lincolnton 36 26 21 6 – 89

West Lincoln: Kabian McClendon 20, Dalton Brooks 14, Willis 5, Herrick 4, Hudson 4, Gilmore 3. Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 23, Kris Robinson 17, Robbie Cowie 15, Sherrill 9, Givens 7, Harris 4, Evans 3, Diaz 3, Thompson 2, Hoover 2, Forney 1.

(Girls) Lincolnton 60, West Lincoln 47

Destiny Wilson scored 23 points to lead the Lady Wolves to the SD-7 win over the Lady Rebels. Wilson knocked down 7 three-pointers, including six in the first half. Hundley Rhyne added 10 points for Lincolnton.

Kinsley Gilmore scored 14 points to lead West Lincoln, and Chloe Elmore added 12.

West Lincoln 13 10 10 14 – 47

Lincolnton 14 18 17 11 – 60

West Lincoln: Kinsley Gilmore 14, Chloe Elmore 12, Willis 7, Wyant 5, Grant 3, Goins 2, Saine 2, Odum 2. Lincolnton: Destiny Wilson 23, Hundley Rhyne 10, Banks 8, Smith 8, Bryant 4, Finger 3, Shain 2, Caldwell 2.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN