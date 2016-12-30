We made our own democracy

The terms “fascist” or “communist” are thrown around far too often, used primarily to describe something that really could be better termed “undemocratic.” Which word people use depends wholly upon where they fall on the ideological spectrum.

But even then, “undemocratic” has different meanings for different people. Many critics of the results of the most recent presidential election have described Donald Trump’s Electoral College victory, while losing the popular vote by millions, as undemocratic. In the purest sense of the term “democracy,” they may have a point. But we don’t live in a pure democracy, and many of us wouldn’t want to, for instance, have to serve on the kinds of local government committees it would require to make a country this vast run in a direct democracy system.

Like it or not, the term we’ve chosen to use to describe our system of government is “democracy,” which has a much better ring than “constitutional republic” or “semi-representative oligarchy” or any of the other terms taught in high school civics classes and promptly forgotten. And our democracy is functioning fairly well, even if the result of the 2016 presidential election didn’t turn out the way more than half of the people who voted wanted it to.

That’s what makes a recent piece published in North Carolina newspapers and written by UNC-Chapel Hill professor Andrew Reynolds so laughably stupid. The headline in both the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers said, “North Carolina is no longer classified as a democracy.” The basic point of the article is that, based upon a system created by Reynolds and other academics, the “Electoral Integrity Project,” North Carolina scored in the 2016 election “alongside authoritarian states and pseudo-democracies like Cuba, Indonesia and Sierra Leone” as a result of our electoral districting and, of course, HB2, voter ID laws (which were struck down in federal court) and the legislature’s recent moves to place some limitations upon Governor-elect Roy Cooper’s power.

The solution described in the article is to change the way districts are drawn, expand access to the vote and for legislators to “respect the will of the voters, all the voters.” It isn’t expressed directly, but the other solution, shockingly, is the elect Democrats.

What the article ignores, likely because it doesn’t fit with the handwringing is the fact that turnout in American elections is woefully low. Only 4.7 million North Carolinians, out of nearly seven million registered, even bothered to vote in this election. There are around 10 million people in the state and, factoring out the 25 percent who are under the age of 18, less than half of them even bothered to vote in the 2016 general election. That’s pathetic, and a far greater crisis of democracy than Republicans in the legislature cutting the number of hires Roy Cooper gets to make. We live in a democracy, and it’s the democracy we deserve