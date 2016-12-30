Why shouldn’t Denver incorporate?

NIC HAAG

Guest Columnist

The first thing that comes to my mind when I think of Denver incorporating is the new taxes I would have to pay. Another fear is the amount of new laws and ordinances that could be put forward by the new layer of government. Looking around our little piece of Carolina Heaven, poor government decisions abound. Mooresville bought a bankrupt cable company, burdening their residents with horrible internet service and utility taxes that are now simply funneled to creditors. Lincolnton has an effective property tax rate of 1.17 percent, that’s higher than of any town in Catawba, Cleveland or Iredell counties. Lincolnton needs every dollar it can get as it supports an unnecessarily huge town government, which is about 50 percent larger than most comparably sized towns.

There are many examples of local governments making poor choices, not just next door but across the country. Some cities use their local police force as debt collectors, extorting fines from residents for arbitrary and senseless violations. Some cities even impose draconian soda and sales taxes, making day-to-day life a struggle for the working poor. By its very nature, government is the opposite of freedom.

There are very few good reasons to incorporate a municipality, creating a new government, but I think Denver is a perfect candidate for two main reasons: road funding and zoning control.

The chief complaint of anyone in Denver that relies on Highway 16 Business is how terrible traffic is. If you live in Smithstone or Villages of Denver and have tried to make a left turn out of your neighborhood, you know exactly what I am talking about. Driving by Rock Springs Elementary or Lincoln Charter during pick up and drop off hours is equally painful. If Denver were incorporated, it could directly appeal to the state and even the federal government for desperately needed road funding.

Denver is currently dependent upon the Lincoln County Board of Commissioner to allocate funding, and the county does not currently have a transportation fund, nor does it have the ability to use county tax revenue to fund road improvements. Western Lincoln County has controlled the board for most of the time Denver has been having its growth spurt. Even now, three of the five board members live west of Highway 321. If you don’t live in Denver, or drive through it every day, it is difficult to comprehend our plight, much less be willing to appeal the state for money.

The second most common complaint here is the insane rate at which new developments are being approved. This is the primary reason for the first complaint. The county planning board, it seems, protests every project destined for Vale or Crouse, but rubber stamps all developments slated for Denver. The current make up the planning board, much like that of board of commissioners, heavily favors the rural, western part of the county. This is not to imply the county boards are wholly apathetic to Denver, but I believe our interested would be best served if Denver residents took control of Denver planning authority.

Planning board control would also give us control of our property values. Simple economics dictate that if we were to tighten up on the supply of housing, demand would increase. By slowing down residential development in this highly desirable area, it would likely increase existing property values. Denver homeowners would likely gain more than enough in equity to ease the sting of a small town property tax.

In the next decade or so, the area considered Denver is going to have about 40,000 residents, up from our current 25,000. If we incorporated, we would immediately become the 36th largest municipality in the state, about the same size as Statesville and Mint Hill. Once all of the currently approved home sites are built on and lived in, Denver will be larger than Hickory. If you examine the entire country, it is actually rare for an area with this many people to be unincorporated.

For those of you small government, fiscal conservatives like me, afraid of bureaucratic mission creep, we can draft the town charter with low taxes and limited authority in mind from the very onset. For instance, it could be in the charter that the town could never ban backyard chickens, apiaries or gun ranges. It could also set a maximum tax rate, and require a voter referendum to change it. While it, of course, won’t be free, local experts say a property tax in range of 0.08 percent to 0.10 percent would completely fund a simple town government. We have the luxury of valuable lakefront property, unlike high-tax Lincolnton. This would put our effective tax rate at around .691 percent to .711 percent. This rate would be much lower than any town in any surrounding county.

While complaining about taxes is the very fabric of American society, there is one thing worth more than money, time. I think, for many people, an extra 10 or 20 minutes spent at home with the family instead of sitting at the Unity Church traffic light is well worth paying an extra 10th of a percent in property taxes.

We would still rely on the county for most services, like we do today, such as sanitation, water and sewer and the sheriff’s jail. There would likely be a town police force. It could be comprised of all the best deputies we could poach from the sheriff, maybe all of Charlie Company. They could even work out of the same office they do now, just wearing a different uniform. We are not seceding from the county, just taking a more assertive stance with how our area is developed.

I understand it’s a very intensive and time-consuming process to make incorporation happen. It would require petitioning 15 percent of the registered voters in the area, and the General Assembly would have to approve of the idea. Convincing our elected state representatives this is a good idea would be the first logical step. Given Denver’s growing population and voting power, it would be politically wise for them to support the effort.

If going through all this effort and living with slightly higher taxes means I don’t have to drive 45 minutes down winding Highway 150, in the dark, twice a month, to figure out Denver’s fate from a bunch of Vale, Crouse, and Lincolnton residents, I would consider it well worth it.

Nic Haag is chairman of the Lincoln County Libertarian Party.