Roundup

Thursday

Basketball

Lincoln Charter falls to Miami Country Day

The Eagles lost for the second straight day at the Joe Miller Invitational Tournament in Wilmington, this time to Miami Country Day by a score of 70-56. Kody Shubert knocked down five three-pointers in the second half as Lincoln Charter trimmed the lead to six at one point, but in the end, Miami Country Day was too much. Shubert finished with 21 points. Ibrahim Doumbia and Anthony Cambo scored 25 points each to lead the Miami team. Doumbia has committed to South Carolina. The Eagles fell to 11-2.

Wrestling

West Lincoln had wins over Maiden, North Wilkes, Wilkes Central and East Rutherford at the Adam Benson Memorial Tournament at East Burke

Wednesday

Basketball

Lincoln Charter suffers first loss

Trinity Christian of Fayetteville overcame a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to hand the Eagles a 59-58 defeat at the Joe Miller Invitational in Wilmington. Jackson Gabriel led Lincoln Charter with 14 points and Kody Shubert added 12 points along with five assists. The Eagles fell to 11-1 on the season.



Cherryville boys defeat Chase

The Ironmen defeated Chase 89-86 in the third place game of the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic Wednesday night at Cherryville.

Chase (2-8) took a 73-66 lead into the fourth period after putting up 31 points in the third quarter, but the Ironmen kept applying pressure defense that turned into some easy buckets on the offensive end.

With Chase up 84 to 81, Bud Baxter found Jaiden Hunt for an open layup, then Bud Baxter had a steal and a breakaway layup to give Cherryville the lead for good. Cherryville head coach Scott Harrill was very pleased with his team’s effort. “I really liked the way we shared the ball tonight, said Harrill. “I thought Bud Baxter had a great floor game.” Baxter finished with team highs in assist (8) and rebounds (9).

Jaiden Hunt, an all-tournament selection, led Cherryville with 21 points. Trevor Harrill added 19, including four first-quarter three-pointers. Larry Douglas of Chase led all scorers with 30 points.

The Ironmen (4-8) will get back into conference play on Tuesday at Bessemer City.

Boy’s championship: Stuart Cramer 74, Bessemer City 71

Girl’s championship: Stuart Cramer 61, Bessemer City 26

Girl’s third place game: Chase 50, Cherryville 39