Obituaries — 12-30-16

Linda Sides Reel

Linda Sides Reel, 77, of Iron Station passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at her residence.

She was born June 5, 1939 in Catawba County to the late Haskel and Lois Cook Sides. Linda was a member of Amity Baptist Church in Denver. She was an accomplished pianist and played for many area churches.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harold Sides, Haskel D. Sides, Roney Sides; sister, Queta Sides Buffkin; and granddaughter, Lindsay Ann Bryson.

Those left to cherish her memory are, husband of 57 years, Jerry W. Reel of the home; son, Wayne Reel and wife Sharon of Iron Station; daughters, Carolyn Greene and husband James of Lowgap, Charlotte Waldrop and husband Jeff of Iron Station, Amy Hallman and husband Jonathon of Iron Station; brothers, Richard Sides and wife Sue Jane of Lincolnton, Sankey Sides and wife Jilly of Stanley, Bill Sides and Ashlyn of Kannapolis, Danny Sides and wife Sylvia of Lenoir; sisters, Mickey Graham of Loris, S.C., Loreta Atkins and husband Steve of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Tara Brown, Kyle Bryson, Jesse Waldrop, John Waldrop, Logan Reel, Landon Reel, Brooke Reel, Hannah Hallman and Ethan Hallman; great-grandchildren, Channing Brown, Kamryn Brown, Jacob Bryson and Olivia Bryson.

A service to celebrate Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Amity Baptist Church in Denver. Rev. Larry Little and Rev. Eric Reel will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Reel family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Reel family.

James Michael Hill

January 5, 1971-December 26, 2016

James Michael Hill, age 45, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Love Memorial School Rd., Lincolnton, passed away unexpectedly from sudden cardiac arrest despite CPR efforts by his mom who had been visiting him for the holidays as well as medics could not bring him back.

God has opened the gates of Heaven and sent his Angels to bring Michael home to Heaven. Michael attended Newspring Church in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Michael loved God and was devoting his life to serving our Lord.

Michael is the beloved son of Mary Ann-Self Bowers and husband Gaines of Lincolnton, and James Charles “J.C.” Hill and wife, Liz of Kings Mountain.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Faye Houser Self and Ada Hill and his beloved canine companion, Maco.

Other family members left to cherish his memory are his children, Logan Lewis and Madison Hope Hill; aunts, Nancy Self Russ and her daughters, Sheldon and Lauren Russ and Lauren’s son, Gabriel Russ, Carolyn Jane Self Travis and daughter, Leslie and her daughters, Emily and Whitney; uncle, Keith ‘Skeet’ Travis; grandparents, Bill and Lib Bowers; his beloved dogs, Jaco the Gooch, Maggie the Wink, and George the Jethro; best friends, Toby Schronce, Jaie Warlick, John Burgin, and from Murrells Inlet, his buddies Ballcap, Dr. Jeff, Eric and Scott.

Michael graduated from West Lincoln High School in 1989 and graduated with Honors from Appalachian State University in 1993. Michael worked Undercover Narcotics for Watauga County and later for a Federal Drug Task Force where he was relocated to Little River, S.C. After retirement from law enforcement, he went into Timeshare Real Estate Sales where he was highly successful. If you ever met Michael, you just couldn’t help but like him, you loved him. His personality would light up a room and his caring and compassion for others was evident in his generosity in helping the homeless, those struggling with addiction, the poor and those who felt they had no self-worth or nothing to live for. He gave people hope and the will to live. He gave lectures which touched many into changing their lives. He had a huge heart filled with love for his friends and his family, but especially for his mom. He and his mom were not just mother and son, but best friends and no love was ever as strong as the bond the two of them shared. Michael is his mother’s world and her whole life revolves around him. Michael’s passion was working out in the gym. Twice each day six days a week; cardio in the mornings and free weight lifting in the evenings. He loved Metallica and Luke Bryan, loved singing, dancing and Michael loved life. When Michael walked into a room with his contagious smile, he didn’t leave until he had everyone laughing. Michael Hill has earned his Heavenly Wings. He will be missed by all who ever knew him, but more than anyone by his mom…his “Big” as he called her.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Humane Society in your area, and please think of adopting or fostering a pet.

James ‘Craig’ Wilmoth

James “Craig” Wilmoth, age 60, of Lincolnton, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016, after a courageous battle with cancer.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Boger City United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Ervin officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

The son of Bill and Marie Wilmoth of Jonesville, Craig was born April 28, 1956. He graduated from Starmount High School, class of 1974. Craig worked for TempVent and GKN where he was loved and respected by his colleagues. Craig was an avid fan of the Duke Blue Devils and loved caring for cats.

Craig is survived by his wife, Lynn Wilmoth; parents, Bill and Marie Wilmoth; sister, Cathy Martin, and husband Alan; brother, Mark Wilmoth; daughter, Dawn Wilmoth; son, Blair Ledford, and wife Ashley; three grandchildren, Summer Begue, Alexis Adams, and Justin Adams; great-grandson, Breylin Angulo and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Wilmoth family.

Harold Gene Reep

Harold Gene Reep, age 69, of Lincolnton passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at his residence.

Born November 6, 1947 in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Fred and Margaret Arney Reep. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church in Lincolnton.

Left to cherish his memory are wife, Sheila Sigmon Reep of the home; two sons, Jeffery Reep and wife Tammy of Lincolnton, Chris Reep and wife Kelly of Huntersville; daughter, Susan Bryson and husband Mike of Maiden; two brothers, Steve Reep and wife Ann of Lincolnton, Wayne Reep and wife Gail of Lincolnton; two grandsons, Kyle Reep and Chris Reep, Jr.; four granddaughters, Kayla Reep, Emily Bryson, Shelby Bryson and Virginia Reep; two Brother-in-laws, Michael Sigmon and wife Reba of Newton, Dale Sigmon and wife Debby of Lincolnton; one sister-in-law, Joan Penn and husband Larry of Sherrills Ford; a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton with Rev. Scott Whitesides officiating. The family will receive friends at the home of Jeff and Tammy Reep, 5461 Dolphin Lane, Lincolnton, NC 28092 today, December 30, 2016 from noon until 6 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Reep family.

Brenda Elaine Ferguson Hall

Brenda Elaine Ferguson Hall, age 66, of Bess Chapel Church Road in Cherryville, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky. with burial to follow in Davidson Memorial Gardens in Ivel, Ky.

Brenda was born October 9, 1950, in Floyd County, Ky., to the late Clayton and Violet Coburn Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James T. Hall. She worked for the United States Postal Service as union shop steward.

She is survived by two sons, Jason Hall of Ivel, Ky. and James S. Hall of Maiden; and three grandchildren, Meagan, Josh, and Houston Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton and Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky., is serving the Hall family.

Shawn Denise O’Neill Peaslee

Shawn Denise O’Neill Peaslee, age 52, of Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Shawn will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Duval Mason officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel.

Shawn was born April 21, 1964, in Reno, Nevada, to Barbara Wallace O’Neill and the late Gary Ralph O’Neill. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents. She worked for many years at Train Chiropractic in Lincolnton and had recently become a phlebotomist working at Lenoir Hospital and then most recently at Mecklenburg Medical Group in Charlotte. She was a lover of her home and family, animals, music, movies, and an environmentalist and defender of the weak. A brilliant light has dimmed, but will never go out. Her family and friends will always hold her heart and brilliant spirit with them.

She is survived by her husband, Bob of the home; a daughter, Ashley and her fiancé, Michael Cable; a sister, Shelly Caffey, and husband Richard, of Lincolnton; her mother, Barbara W. O’Neill of Lincolnton; and nephew, Chris Caffey.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207, or to the Lincoln County Humane Society, PO Box 423, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Peaslee family.

Warren ‘Benny’ Brown

Warren “Benny” Brown, 67 years old, of Belmont passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016 in Leesburg, Va. while visiting his daughters for the Christmas holiday.

He is survived by his three children, Matthew Brown of Denver, Emily Long of Leesburg, Va. and Jennifer Brown of Middleburg, Va. He was the proud Papa to six granddaughters Macy Brown, Raegan Long, Abbi Brown, Reece Long, Eliot Long and Sutton Long.

The second child of Oscar and Lillie Brown of Mount Holly, Benny was born on February 7, 1949. Benny graduated from Belmont High School where he lettered in football, was Senior Class President and voted “Friendliest”.

After high school he went to work for Duke Energy where he worked for over 40 years and retired as a Senior Operations Specialist. After retiring Benny moved to Waynesboro, Ga. to be closer to the horse culture he loved so much. Benny was a hard working farm boy who enjoyed spending time out on his land. His work on swing shifts allowed him plenty of opportunity to work with his son taking care of livestock and acres that always needed his attention. Benny also enjoyed anything to do with horses, going on field trips and roller coasters with his kids, and when Emily and Jenny were in school at Appalachian State, he enjoyed taking his day off to come visit and treat his girls to lunch. He always loved animals and enjoyed going with his adoring granddaughter’s to the zoo, where he was full of knowledge to share. He could never pass by someone on the road without seeing how he could help. He taught his children respect and honor for family and community, manners and common courtesy.

Services will be held at Grace Covenant Church (17301 Statesville Ave.) in Cornelius on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., also at Grace Covenant.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a financial donation to “Carolina Brotherhood Inc” at 2540 Beacon Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270 or donate to the Long Family Haiti Adoption Fund using the following link: http://www.gofundme.com/djwtvo www.colonialfuneralhome.com .

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Brown family.

Zelotes Holmes Williams

Zelotes Holmes Williams, age 63, of Maiden passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston-Salem.

Born, June 18, 1953 in Lincoln County, he was the son of Lutie Bell Drum Williams and the late Loy Efard Williams. He started his career as a mathematics teacher at Maiden High School, and later became an administrator at Newton-Conover Middle and High School and Conover School. Zelotes founded and led the Royal Rangers Outpost at Living Word Church for over 30 years. He also served on the administrative council at the church.

Left to cherish his memory are wife, of 41 years, Suzette Wilkinson Williams of the home; son, Andrew Williams and wife Lessie of Maiden; daughter, Lauren DeBerry and husband Zack of Denver; mother, Lutie Drum Williams of Maiden; brother, Coy Williams and wife Bobbie of Maiden; five grandchildren, Coleman Dale Williams, Harrison Zelotes Williams, Ella Rose DeBerry, Paxton Holmes DeBerry and Annabelle Elizabeth DeBerry

A funeral service will be held today, December 30, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church with Pastor Rick Haug, Pastor Brennan Travis and Pastor Adam Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Maiden City Cemetery. The family received friends Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Living Word Church, Maiden.

Memorials may be made to Living Word Church, 923 Island Ford Rd., Maiden, NC 28650.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Williams family.

Mary Carolyn Sain Leatherman

Mary Carolyn Sain Leatherman, age 81, of Cat Square Road in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today, December 30, 2016, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Tommy Lineberger officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Leatherman was born October 13, 1935, in Lincoln County, to the late Mose K. and Kate Carswell Sain. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Joel Leatherman. She worked as the office manager for Geymont Construction and M.C.L. Enterprises.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin Lee Leatherman of the home; a son, John Leatherman, and wife Carly, of Lincolnton; and three grandchildren, Anna, Elly, and Eli Leatherman.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 7, Vale, NC, 28168.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Leatherman family.

Pete Wilkinson, Jr.

Pete Wilkinson, Jr., age 70, of Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Reepsville Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Hull and Rev. Jeff Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2016, at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Wilkinson was born September 1, 1946, in Lincoln County, to Louanna McCorkle Wilkinson and the late Ishmael Webb Wilkinson, Sr. He served in the United States Army and then later worked as a maintenance supervisor for Duke Energy.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice Ingle Wilkinson of the home; two sons, Eric Wilkinson, and wife Jennifer, and Brad Wilkinson, and wife Lori, all of Mooresville; one brother, Jim Wilkinson, and wife Cathey, of Denver; four sisters, Glenda Noles, and husband Jerry, of Lincolnton, Nancy Sigmon of Denver, Kay Howard, and husband Eddie, of Lincolnton, and Karen Duckworth, and husband Marty, of Stanley; his mother, Louanna McCorkle Wilkinson of Lincolnton; and three grandchildren, Ryan, Ella, and Ava Wilkinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Wilkinson family.

Hugh Franklin Cody

Hugh Franklin Cody, 87, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Mr. Cody was born October 11, 1929 in Lincoln County to the late Bon Pressley and Louella Rhyne Cody. Hugh was retired from Carolina Mills. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ray Sigmon Cody; one son, Ray Franklin Cody and three brothers.

Hugh is survived by two sons, Terry Lamar Cody of Sherrills Ford and Michael Kevin Cody of Lincolnton; one daughter, Renee Bowen of Lincolnton; four sisters, Hazel Rhodes of Newton, Bonnie Poovey, Mary Edith Swink, and Betty Jean Cody, all of Lincolnton; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other cherished relatives and friends.

The Cody family will receive friends on today, December 30, 2016 from noon until 1 p.m. at E.F. Drum Funeral Home in Lincolnton. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of E. F. Drum Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at St. Paul’s Reformed Church in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice.

E.F. Drum Funeral Home of Lincolnton is serving the Cody family.

Billy Roy Hewitt

Billy Roy Hewitt, 73, of Maiden died on December 27, 2016.

The Memorial service will be held today at 1 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends following the service.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Hewitt family.

Dorothy ‘Mamaw Dottie’ Manley Sigmon

Dorothy “Mamaw Dottie” Manley Sigmon, 88, died on December 22, 2016.

A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on January 20, 2017 at Brookford Community center.

The Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Sigmon family.

Della Bryant Brown

Della Bryant Brown, 101, of Charlotte, died on December 28, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Thrift United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte. The body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.

Dewey Nathaniel Friday

Dewey Nathaniel Friday, 68, of Lincolnton died on December 29, 2016.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced by Ebony & White’s Funeral Service.