Mustangs fall short in Winter Jam championship

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The East Lincoln Mustangs fell just short on their quest for a fourth consecutive East Lincoln Winter Jam championship on Thursday night. The Mustangs rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit before ultimately falling to the Mallard Creek Mavericks 76-69 in the finale.

The championship game opened with two Coleson Leach free throws after a technical foul was assessed to the Mavericks for dunking in warm-ups before the game.

East Lincoln claimed an early 9-8 advantage, but Mallard Creek answered with a 15-0 run in the latter half of the first quarter to take a commanding lead. The Mavericks stifled the Mustangs with full-court pressure before dropping back into a two-three zone that clearly confused the East Lincoln ball handlers. A Cameron Dollar three-pointer at the buzzer snapped the Mallard Creek scoring run and cut the deficit to 23-12 at the end of the opening quarter.

Mallard Creek’s dynamic backcourt duo of Jordan Campbell and Eric Reed put on a show, leading the Mavericks to a 40-25 halftime advantage. Campbell rattled the rim with a ferocious fastbreak dunk midway through the second quarter and it looked like Mallard Creek might run away with the game before Dollar posterized Reed just moments later, igniting his teammates for a furious second-half rally.

East Lincoln head coach Chip Ashley solved the Mallard Creek pressure at halftime and some crisp passes resulted in easy baskets at the rim for the Mustangs. Foul trouble plagued the Mavericks in the second half as East Lincoln chipped away at the deficit before ultimately reclaiming the lead late in the third quarter.

The two teams battled back-and-forth in a thrilling fourth quarter that saw the lead change hands on several occasions. Mallard Creek stopped settling for the long ball, however, and their relentless attack of the basket eventually proved to be too much for the Mustangs to overcome.

Campbell led all scorers on the night with 25 points, earning a spot on the all-tournament team for his efforts. Reed, who was named tournament MVP, added 21 points of his own, including a couple of big buckets down the stretch. Dimitri Dixon, Mallard Creek’s third-and-final all-tournament performer, chipped in with 10 points off the bench.

Leach paced East Lincoln with 22 points in a losing effort. Dollar added 18 points in just his third game of the season after battling an illness early in the year. Sophomore John Bean scored in double figures as well with 11 points. Dollar and Leach were the two East Lincoln representatives on the all-tournament team.

The Mustangs are now 6-5 overall on the season and will look to improve on that record on Tuesday, Jan. 3 when they host the Newton-Conover Red Devils at 8 p.m. The Red Devils are 0-11 this season.

Thursday

(Girl’s Championship) Mallard Creek 75, Davidson Day 54

The Mallard Creek girls repeated as champions of the East Lincoln Winter Jam with a 75-54 win over Davidson Day in the tournament finals Thursday night at East Lincoln. The Lady Mavericks remain undefeated at 14-0.

Girls third place game: Central Cabarrus 74, East Lincoln 51

Mahaly Holit scored 25 points to lead the Lady Vikings to the win over the Lady Mustangs in the third place game Thursday afternoon at East Lincoln. Kasey Rowden had 12 points and Ja-el Miller added 10 for Central Cabarrus who improves to 12-2. Ciara McClain had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs, who fell to 8-3. Destiny Johnson had 11 points and Brianna Tadlock added 11 for East Lincoln, who will host Newton-Conover Tuesday night.

Boys 3rd place: Lake Norman Charter 72, East Gaston 57

Girls 5th place: Forestview 65, North Meck 56

Boys 5th place: Ashbrook 56, Garinger 55

Girls 7th place: Lake Norman Charter 51, East Gaston 49

Boys 7th place: North Gaston 52, Davidson Day 40

Wednesday

(Boys) East Lincoln 67, East Gaston 61

The visiting Warriors battled back from three nine-point deficits in the first half to pull within 26-25 at halftime. East Gaston then put together a solid third quarter that had it ahead 41-35 at one point, 43-40 entering the final quarter and 45-40 with 7:16 to play.

But the Mustangs closed the game on a 27-16 surge as Leach scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. The full game story from Wednesday is online.

(Boys) Mallard Creek 95, Lake Norman Charter 59

The Mavericks, coached by former Lincolnton and Forestview head coach Jon Hancock, hit 14 3-pointers to roll past the Knights. Eric Reed had 21 points and Jordan Campbell 19 to lead Mallard Creek (7-5) while Troy Cracknell had 15 points for Lake Norman Charter (6-4).

Girls semifinals

Davidson Day 62, Central Cabarrus 55

The Patriots advanced to the finals by edged the Vikings who are in their fourth season with 2000 Hunter Huss High graduate Brandon Blalock as head coach.

Mallard Creek 93, East Lincoln 53

The unbeaten Mavericks (13-0) rolled against the pesky Mustangs (8-2) to advance to its fifth tournament championship game in six years. Mallard Creek, which has won the last two tournaments, scored the game’s first 23 points and led 27-7 after one quarter and 52-24 at halftime before East Lincoln closed within 17 with 7:43 to play. But the Mavericks scored 29 of the game’s last 35 points. Ahlana Smith had 26 points and Dazia Lawerence 21 to lead Mallard Creek. For East Lincoln, Destiny Johnson had 26 points and Brianna Tadlock and Caira McClain had nine points apiece.

Boys consolations:

Garinger 72, North Gaston 57

In a battle of Wildcats, Charlotte’s Garinger advanced into Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game while North Gaston (4-6) will play in Thursday’s 1 p.m. seventh-place game.

Ashbrook 73, Davidson Day 34

Ja’Quan Hemphill had 12 points, Cameron June 11, Byron Sanders 10 and Ja’Quail Brown nine as the Green Wave (4-6) advanced to Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game.

Girls consolations:

North Mecklenburg 67, East Gaston 40

Forestview 44, Lake Norman Charter 41

