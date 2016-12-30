Criminal Charges — 12-30-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Matthew Jarvis, 49, of 2305 West Amber Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 24 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- Candace Lynn Johnson, 24, of 3535 Plateau Rd. in Vale was charged on Dec. 25 with two counts of failure to appear, one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Derek Jason May, 47, of 3718 Fieldhaven Ct. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 25 with one count of maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance and four counts of conspiring to sell or deliver heroin.
- Jonathan Tyler Beavers, 21, of 115 Henderson St. in Bessemer City was charged on Dec. 25 one count each of breaking and entering place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, and felony breaking and entering building. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Jesse Lee Lankford, 18, of 6520 Charleston Tr. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 25 with one count each of breaking and entering place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, and felony breaking and entering building. A $10,000 secured bond was set. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Candice Renne Swanson, 22, of 1769 Hwy. 16 North in Denver was charged on Dec. 25 with one count each of no liability insurance, expired inspection certificate, driving while license suspended or revoked, displaying expired registration plate, and operating vehicle on highway without registration or expired. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Michael Darrice Nixon, 32, of 2283 Keener Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 25 with four counts of selling or delivering control substance schedule VI, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule VI, and one count each of maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance and possession of control substance schedule VI. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- David Lee Tew, 29, of Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 25 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Jonathan Scott Stickland, 22, of 6725 Catfish Dr. in Sherrills was charged on Dec. 26 with one count of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Carrie Hope Franklin, 43, of 102 W 3rd St in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 26 with one count of attempt and conspiracy. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
- Steven Chad Mason, 51, of 437 Chadwick Ct. in Dallas was charged on Dec. 26 with one count each of assault by pointing a gun, speeding, driving while license revoked or limited driving privileges, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, and two counts of simple assault. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Lucas Charles Farmer, 34, of 1881 Leonhart Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 26 with one count of failure to comply. A $825 cash bond was set.
- Jasper Lee Smith, 42, of 3977 Mohawk Ct. in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 26 with one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Bricson Cliffton Lineberger, 20, of 1452 Peregrine Dr. in Claremont was charged on Dec. 26 with one count each of possession of marijuana exceeding ½ oz, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon.
- Courtney Danielle Hill, 31, of 453 S Hwy 16 in Stanley was charged on Dec. 27 with one count each of driving while license revoked, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, and possession of control substance schedule II.
- Melinda Ann Carpenter, 23, of 106 Old Farm Rd.in Hampstaed was charged on Dec. 27 with one count of driving while license revoked. A $315 cash bond was set.
- James Lazarus White, 26, of 158 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 28 with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury, conspiracy, and two counts of felony breaking and entering building.
- Travis Benjamin Inman, 31, of 4748 Sarah Elizabeth Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 28 with one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle on highway without registration or expired, open container prohibited for driver, careless and reckless driving, and speeding to elude arrest. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
