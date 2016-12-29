Mustangs rally to defeat East Gaston, advance to Winter Jam finals

RICHARD WALKER

Special to the LTN

DENVER – After back to back unbeaten regular seasons, East Lincoln High’s basketball team has found it much tougher this season.

But even with more obstacles, more challenges and perhaps less talent, the Mustangs are still tough enough to find ways to win close games.

Wednesday’s come-from-behind 67-61 win over East Gaston in the semifinals of the East Lincoln Winter Jam offered a good example.

Despite trailing by as many as six points late in the third quarter and by five early in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs (6-4) forged a comeback that gives them a chance at history.

East Lincoln will seek to become the first team to win four straight tourney titles in the 27-year tournament in addition to becoming its first-ever five-time winner when the Mustangs host Mallard Creek on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m.

East Lincoln has won the last three tournaments to give it four championships overall along with Forestview and Lincolnton.

“So it’s a chance at history,” Mustangs coach Chip Ashley said. “And we’re fortunate to have the opportunity. We kinda gutted one out in the fourth quarter tonight.”

Led by junior guard Coleson Leach, East Lincoln rallied past East Gaston (5-5).

The visiting Warriors had battled back from three nine-point deficits in the first half to pull within 26-25 at halftime. East Gaston then put together a solid third quarter that had it ahead 41-35 at one point, 43-40 entering the final quarter and 45-40 with 7:16 to play.

But the Mustangs closed the game on a 27-16 surge as Leach scored 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“He really had a good fourth quarter,” Ashley said of Leach. “He didn’t have one of his better games last night and had struggled through three quarters in this one. I wasn’t real happy with him but I kept telling him, ‘We’re going to need you.'”

Leach’s first field goal of the game, a 3-pointer with 6:58 left, cut East Gaston’s lead to 45-43. Then he converted nine of 11 free throws in the final 6:31 as the Mustangs caught and passed the Warriors.

For East Lincoln, the rally for the win showed what could be possible this season if the Mustangs can get their full complement of players. They’ve already had five players miss games or practice time with injuries and Christian Parks (broken foot) still is out of action; Ashley is hopeful Parks can return in late January.

“We’re trying to get some consistency,” Ashley said. “But it’s been tough.”

Sidney Dollar added 16 points, Allden Horne nine, John Bean and Alec Burleson eight apiece and Cameron Dollar six for East Lincoln.

East Gaston, which meets Lake Norman Charter for third place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, got 18 points from Tyrone Brown and 15 from Ryan Grice.

Mallard Creek 95, Lake Norman Charter 59 – The Mavericks, coached by former Lincolnton and Forestview head coach Jon Hancock, hit 14 3-pointers to roll past the Knights.

Eric Reed had 21 points and Jordan Campbell 19 to lead Mallard Creek (7-5) while Troy Cracknell had 15 points for Lake Norman Charter (6-4).

Girls semifinals

Davidson Day 62, Central Cabarrus 55 – The Patriots advanced to the finals by edged the Vikings who are in their fourth season with 2000 Hunter Huss High graduate Brandon Blalock as head coach.

Mallard Creek 93, East Lincoln 53 – The unbeaten Mavericks (13-0) rolled against the pesky Mustangs (8-2) to advance to its fifth tournament championship game in six years.

Mallard Creek, which has won the last two tournaments, scored the game’s first 23 points and led 27-7 after one quarter and 52-24 at halftime before East Lincoln closed within 17 with 7:43 to play.

But the Mavericks scored 29 of the game’s last 35 points.

Ahlana Smith had 26 points and Dazia Lawerence 21 to lead Mallard Creek. For East Lincoln, Destiny Johnson had 26 points and Brianna Tadlock and Caira McClain had nine points apiece.

Boys consolations

Garinger 72, North Gaston 57 – In a battle of Wildcats, Charlotte’s Garinger advanced into Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game while North Gaston (4-6) will play in Thursday’s 1 p.m. seventh-place game.

Ashbrook 73, Davidson Day 34 – Ja’Quan Hemphill had 12 points, Cameron June 11, Byron Sanders 10 and Ja’Quail Brown nine as the Green Wave (4-6) advanced to Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. fifth-place game.

Girls consolations

North Mecklenburg 67, East Gaston 40 – The Vikings advanced into Thursday’s 11:30 a.m. fifth-place game while East Gaston (2-8) will play in the 10 a.m. seventh-place game.

Forestview 44, Lake Norman Charter 41 – The Jaguars (8-3) edged the Big South Conference rival Knights and will play in Thursday’s 11:30 a.m. fifth place game.