Lincolnton girls, boys sweep Peoples Bank Holiday Clash

(Boy’s Championship) Lincolnton 84, Bandys 56

Sage Surratt poured in 37 points to lead the Lincolnton boys to a 85-56 win over Bandys in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash championship at Lincolnton. The Wolves blew the game open in the second half, outscoring the Trojans 45-25 after the break. Kris Robinson had 17 points for Lincolnton and Robbie Cowie added 15. It was the Wolves third straight Peoples Bank title, and their sixth in the last seven years.Suratt was named tournament MVP, and Robinson and Cowie made the all-tournament team. Dee Kiser and JaTay Culliver of Bandys also were named all-tournament, along with Seth Willis of West Lincoln and Luke Johnson of North Lincoln.

(Girl’s Championship) Lincolnton 76, Bandys 66

The Lady Wolves ended Bandys streak of seven straight Peoples Bank championships with the 76-66 victory. Tournament MVP Mikayla Dyson led all scorers with 24 points for Lincolnton. Also in double figures for the Lady Wolves were Destiny Wilson (17), Hundley Rhyne (13) and Kayla Smith (10). In addition to Dyson, Lincolnton had Wilson and Smith on the all-tournament team. Others were Kasey Medlyn and Courtney McCall of Bandys, Kinsley Gilmore of West Lincoln and Rachel Nuhfer of North Lincoln.

(Boy’s consolation) West Lincoln 77, North Lincoln 71

Seth Willis scored 26 points to lead the Rebels to a 77-71 win over North Lincoln in the consolation game on Wednesday. Dalton Brooks had 20 points for West Lincoln and Kabian McClendon added 17. North Lincoln was led by Luke Johnson who scored 22 points. Lance Bailey and Jarrett Bolick added 13 each for the Knights. Willis and Johnson were named all-tournament.

(Girl’s consolation) West Lincoln 53, North Lincoln 51

Kinsley Gilmore scored 24 points to lead the Lady Rebels to the 53-51 consolation win over North Lincoln. Mattie Wyant added 16 points for West Lincoln, who picked up their first win of the season. Rachel Nuhfer led the Lady Knights with 16 points, and Avery Sigmon added 11. Gilmore and Nuhfer were named to the all-tournament team.

