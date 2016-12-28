Yes, there is such a thing as ‘fake news’

Whether President-elect Donald Trump and his most fervent supporters like it or not, there is such a thing as “fake news,” and it isn’t what’s coming out of the New York Times or the Washington Post.

Granted, there are some glaring issues at those publications related to the way they covered the most recent presidential campaign and its aftermath. And, let’s be frank, the deep-seated opposition to Trump and pretty much everything he stood for during the campaign at those outlets was obvious to anyone who was paying attention. But even that’s not “fake news.”

Fake news is news that’s deliberately deceptive. Fake news stories are sensational and, often, voyeuristic. They’re lies packaged in a way that’s similar to true news stories.

Fake news is not, for instance, stories that you disagree with that are based upon fact. The proliferation of social media has made it even easier for rumor to make the leap to fact and that, of course, has led to all kinds of inaccurate information making its way into the public lexicon. It’s also led, unfortunately, to a whole host of unprofessional, unqualified charlatans pretending to be journalists. But even that’s not “fake news,” in many cases.

The left has tried to blame Trump’s election victory on fake news stories and not their candidate’s pitiful campaign. It seems unlikely that, given how contentious and clear-cut the choices in this election were, fake news stories somehow swung the election to Trump in the states that he won. That seems unlikely. But it doesn’t diminish the importance of being skeptical of sensational claims that are being thrown around on Facebook. The election has been decided, but unscrupulous people have figured out that they can write outrageous falsehoods, publish them and make a good bit of money. The phenomenon of “fake news” isn’t going to end any time soon. It’s up to the readers, unfortunately, to take it upon themselves to figure out what’s true and what isn’t.