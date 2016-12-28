Wolves defeat Knights in Peoples Bank Holiday Clash

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The Lincolnton Wolves came into Tuesday night’s meeting with North Lincoln wanting to push the ball a little more than in their three previous games.

And head coach Bob Cowie got his wish.

The Wolves exploded for 58 first-half points on their way to a 100-86 win over the county rival Knights in the opening day finale of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton.

“We talked about pushing the ball a little more,” said Cowie following the game. “We wanted to get better looks.”

The slashing of senior Sage Surratt along with the shooting of freshman Kris Robinson gave Lincolnton a 28-17 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Robinson buried 3 three-pointers in the opening quarter helping the Wolves to their fast start.

Lincolnton (4-0) continued to play at the fast pace in the second quarter, getting contributions from Langdon Givens and Robbie Cowie, and extending their lead to 59-35 on Surratt’s shot from beyond half court at the buzzer.

However, the only controversy of the game came when the officials were about to start the second half. One official approached the scorer’s table and told the official scorer that they needed to take a point off of Lincolnton’s score.

The official said that the three-point basket awarded to Surratt to end the half, was actually a two-point basket. He stated that by rule, a player had to be established in the front court and outside the three-point line in order for the shot to be counted as a three.

Although hardly anyone in the building realized that the point came off the scoreboard, the folks that did know about the call were all left scratching their heads.

But the point never came into play. The Wolves posted 31 points in the third quarter, and Cowie cleared his bench getting all players some time on the court.

Even though their only lead of the night was 2-0, the Knights never quit. They played hard till the end, and actually closed the gap to twelve late in the fourth period at 95-73.

But on this night, the Lincolnton offense was just too much.

Surratt led all scorers with 36 points, followed by Robinson’s 16. Givens added 13 points, giving the Wolves valuable minutes off the bench.

In all, ten different players got in the scoring column for Lincolnton. “We did a good job of getting people involved,” Cowie said.

North Lincoln (3-6) had four players in double figures, led by Lance Bailey with 20. Austin Devine added 16, and Luke Johnson 15. Reed McRorie had 13 for the Knights well-balanced scoring attack.

Lincolnton moves into tonight’s championship game against bandys at 7:30 p.m. North Lincoln will face West Lincoln today at 3 p.m. in the consolation game.

North Lincoln 17 18 24 27 – 86

Lincolnton 28 30 31 11 – 100

North Lincoln: Lance Bailey 20, Austin Devine 16, Luke Johnson 15, Reed McRorie 13, McKinney 9, Bolick 6, Thornhill 5, Dolan 2. Lincolnton: Sage Surratt 36, Kris Robinson 16, Langdon Givens 13, Cowie 9, Hoover 8, Sherrill 6, Diaz 5, Dixon 3, Harris 2, Evans 2.

Peoples Bank Holiday Clash

(Girls) Bandys 60, West Lincoln 34

Kendyl Medlin scored 20 points and McKenzie Deal added 14 as the Lady Trojans cruised past the Lady Rebels 60-34 in the Peoples Bank Holiday Classic Tuesday afternoon at Lincolnton.Kinsley Gilmore and Mattie Wyant scored 10 points apiece to lead the Lady Rebels and Chloe Elmore added 9. Bandys improves to 3-7 on the season, while West Lincoln falls to 0-11. The Lady Rebels will play in the consolation game today at 3 p.m., and the Lady Trojans will try and win their eighth straight Peoples Bank championship tonight at 6 p.m.

Bandys 12 15 18 15 – 60

West Lincoln 3 7 2 22 – 34

Bandys: Kendyl Medlin 20, McKenzie Deal 14, Gwyn 8, Ka. Medlin 7, Dutka 4, Wilson 3, McCall 2, Thompson 2. West Lincoln: Mattie Wyant 10, Kinsley Gilmore 10, Elmore 9, Goins 3, Odom 2.

(Girls) Lincolnton 65, North Lincoln 49

The Lady Wolves extended their two-point lead at the half to a 12-point lead by outscoring the Lady Knights 18-8 in the third period, then held off North Lincoln for the opening day win the the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton.

Micah Dyson led the way for the Lady Wolves with 23 points, while Destiny Wilson added 14. North Lincoln was led by Avery Sigmon and Rachel Nufer, who scored 12 points each. Lincolnton will face Bandys tonight at 6 p.m. in the girl’s championship game, and the Lady Knights will take on West Lincoln in the consolation game at 3 p.m.

North Lincoln 6 16 8 19 – 49

Lincolnton 8 16 18 23 – 65

North Lincoln: Avery Sigmon 12, Rachel Nufer 12, Avery 7, White 7, Wood 6, McGinnis 3, Klein 2. Lincolnton: Mica Dyson 23, Destiny Wilson 14, H. Rhyne 9, Smith 8, Bryant 4, Finger 3, Banks 2, A. Rhyne 2.

(Boys) Bandys 71, West Lincoln 52

JaTay Culliver scored 20 points to lead the Bandys Trojans to an opening day 71-52 victory over West Lincoln at the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton. Charlie Styborski and Dylan Reed added 13 points each for Bandys, who improved to 3-7. Kabian McClendon led the Rebels with 23 points. West Lincoln falls to 4-7 and will play in the 4:30 p.m. game today.

Bandys 18 21 22 10 – 71

West Lincoln 12 8 22 10 – 52

Bandys: JaTay Culliver 20, Charlie Styborski 13, Dylan Reed 13, Hays 9, Gwyn 6, Kiser 5, Gentle 3, Maxwell 2. West Lincoln: Kabian McClendon 23, Dalton Brooks 11, Willis 4, Gilmore 3, Franklin 3, Herrick 3, Bridges 2, Hudson 2.

