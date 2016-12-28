Twelve arrested on felony drug charges

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit charged twelve people last week following an undercover operation targeting street-level drug dealers selling methamphetamine and prescription pills.

According to detectives, the investigations took place over six months, during which the suspects sold drugs to undercover detectives. Most were charged with dealing methamphetamine.

Detectives said methamphetamine continues to be an ongoing epidemic throughout the county and remains a top priority for investigators.

Douglas Wayne Cobb, 50, formerly of Lincolnton, was charged with five felony counts each of sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and two felony counts of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and conspiracy to sell methamphetamine. He was arrested in Gaston County and issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Jerry Norman Vancise, Jr., 40, of Cedar Grove Church Road in Vale, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and one felony count of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $50,000 secured bond.

Sharon Elaine Hart, 44, of Rockhill Lane in Lincolnton, was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to sell a deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and one felony count of sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Crystal Engle Hart, 45, of Rockhill Lane in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to sell a schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance. She was issued a $12,000 secured bond.

James Norman Merriam, 39, of Swanson Road in Crouse, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance. He received a $9,000 secured bond.

Brandon Stewart Shronce, 33, was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Bobby Eugene Smith, 39, of Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of conspiracy to sell and deliver methamphetamine. Smith is currently in prison for a conviction for sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Donald Joseph Gaul, 52, of Clarence Beam Road in Vale, was charged with two felony counts each of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $7,500 secured bond.

Sandra Lynn Gaul, 46, of Clarence Beam Road, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance and conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. She was issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Justin Ryan Williams, 28, of Rosehill Drive in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of consrpiacy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He was issued a $5,000 secured bond.

Steven L.G. Leatherman, 32, of Green Street in Lincolnton, is wanted on charges of two felony counts each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and one felony count of conspiracy to sell a schedule II controlled substance.

Kendra Michelle McCombs, 27, of Stoney Creek Drive in Lincolnton, is wanted one felony count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

