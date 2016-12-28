Obituaries — 12-28-16

Louise Barkley

Louise Leatherman Barkley, 95, passed away on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living Center in Gastonia.

The daughter of Lawrence and Annie White Leatherman, she was born on September 6, 1921. She was a native of Lincolnton, but lived briefly in Fort Sumner, New Mexico. In her later years, she loved telling visitors of her childhood cross-country journey.

Louise was the first female manager of Bloomcraft/Rolane Outlet Store in Lincolnton, where she was once named Manager of the Year for the state of North Carolina. She retired from Rolane after a twenty- year career. She was also a longtime and active member of the Hickory Grove Home Extension Club. Louise was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Lincolnton.

She is survived by her children, Julius Barkley and wife Karen and Linda Hoyle; grandchildren Jackson Barkley and fiancée Lara Donnelly, Jennifer Vincett and husband Matt, Kendall and McKenzie Barkley, Michael Hoyle, and Alex Barkley-Denney and husband David; three great-grandchildren, Sullivan, Henry, and Emery; and sister, Nancy Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Julius Franklin Barkley, Sr., and four brothers.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton, with the Rev. Dick Whitener officiating. The family will greet friends after the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia NC 28054.

Sisk-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services of Bessemer City is serving the Barkley family.

Louella ‘Lou’ Turner

Mrs. Louella “Lou” Turner, age 84, formerly of Saddletree Rd. in Lincolnton, passed away on December 24, 2016 at Seasons @South Point in Durham.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crouse with Pastor Rick Sloop officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery in Lincolnton. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service in the fellowship Hall.

Mrs. Turner was a native of Lincoln County, born on April 20, 1932 daughter of the late Lore and Vida Carpenter Harvey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby M. Turner; one sister, Peggy Carswell; and brother, Frank Harvey. She worked as a secretary for Social Services of Lincoln County before retiring.

Survivors include one sister, Becky Lawing of Lincolnton; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 131, Crouse, N.C. 28033.

The family will be at the home of Lori and Tom Montgomery, 718 N. Oak St., Lincolnton, N.C. 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Turner family.

Josephine Beulah Rhinehardt Linebarger

Josephine Beulah Rhinehardt Linebarger, 71, of Ritchie Road in Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 30, 1945 in Lincoln County to the late Shufford and Lucy Williams Rhinehardt. She was a member of Coulter’s Grove AME Zion Church and was preceded in death by six brothers.

She leaves to cherish loving memories her husband, Rickie Linebarger, Sr.; one son, Rickie (Tiffany) Linebarger, Jr.; one grandson, Rickie Linebarger, III; and one granddaughter, Nautica M. Linebarger all of the home; one sister, Katie Bracey of Lincolnton; a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held today, December 28, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Coulter’s Grove AME Zion Church with the Rev. Michael Hester officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today from noon until 1 p.m. at the church.

Condolences can be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com

Allen Mitchell Funeral Home in Newton is serving the Linebarger family.

Mark Steven Gates

Mark Steven Gates, age 56, of the Lincolnton Rehabilitation Center, Lincolnton died Sunday, December 25, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at noon today, December 28, 2016 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Lincolnton with Rev. J.V. Allen officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at graveside.

Mr. Gates was born on January 7, 1960 and was the son of the late Craig Pressley Gates, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Craig Pressley Gates, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Nadine Motz Gates of Lincolnton; one son, Andrew Steven Gates and wife, Leann of Ga.; two grandchildren, Alysa and Hannah Gates of Ga.; one sister, Libbie Gates of Lincolnton; two brothers, Roger Gates of Lincolnton and Robert Gates and wife, Cindy of Lincolnton; special friend, Terri Abernethy.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Gates family.

Jacqueline McGalliard Boughman

Jacqueline McGalliard Boughman, 63, of Hickory died December 23, 2016.

A memorial service was held on December 26, 2016 at 6 p.m. at iChurch in Hickory. The family received friends following the service at iChurch.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover served the Boughman family.

Betty Mae Turner Willis

Betty Mae Turner Willis, 70, of Vale died December 25, 2016.

Visitation was held on December 27, 2016 at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home in Fallston. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Laurel Hill United Methodist Church. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes before the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Fallston is serving Willis family.

James “Jim” Homer Ratchford

James “Jim” Homer Ratchford, 87, of Newton died December 26, 2016.

A funeral service will be held December 29, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Pisgah United Methodist Church in Catawba. The body will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends this evening from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Burke Mortuary in Newton.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Ratchford family.

Bill Hewitt

Bill Hewitt, of Maiden died December 27, 2016.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Burke Mortuary in Maiden.

James Michael Hill

James Michael Hill, 45, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Lincolnton died December 26, 2016.

He is the beloved son of Mary Ann Self-Bowers and husband, Gaines Bowers of Lincolnton and James Charles Hill and wife Liz of Kings Mountain.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton.