Front porches, dance halls were once home to region’s mountain music traditions

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

With the industrialization of the southern Piedmont, old-time music that was once played on porches and homes became popular across the nation. Record companies like the Victor Talking Machine Company started to search out and record musicians from rural areas of North Carolina. In an article published by the Charlotte Observer on Aug. 9, 1927 these musicians were called “artists of the soil who have never read a note but through whose music runs the passion of river torrents and mountain feuds and the melody of valley meadows.”

Old-time music is often defined as the rhythmic music usually played with a fiddle leading and a banjo providing the accompaniment.

Like Charlotte, by 1927, Lincoln County had become a major mill town with the modernization of railroads, paved highways and hydroelectric plants. The South’s first textile mill was built in Lincoln County by Michael Schenck in 1816. While Lincoln County did not become as well known for its textile mills as Gaston County was, numerous mills operated in Lincoln County along the South Fork River.

Agricultural hardships would uproot farm families and bring them to cities to look for work in the mills. These people brought their musical instruments and traditions with them. They were introduced to modern conveniences like running water and electricity, which could power phonographs, player pianos and radios. From there, old-time music evolved into what is today’s country and bluegrass music.

Bob Hager, 92, of Sherrills Ford, started playing music when he was about 16 years old, “back in the cotton-picking days.” He ordered a mandolin from Sears & Roebuck for $4.95 and learned to play it from the instruction book that came with it.

“I played it for several years,” he said. “Then a guy named Tom Potter moved down from the Brushy Mountains. He was a good tenor singer. The first song he sang was ‘Precious Jewel’ (a Roy Acuff song) and I said, ‘that’s my man there.’”

Hager refers to old-time music as “hillbilly” music. He and Potter played together for years at house parties, churches and nursing homes.

“I wasn’t made for the bright lights,” Hager said. “I liked to gather around on the porch when the wind wasn’t blowing and have a good old singing. We played one time in a cow pasture under a shade tree. That was years ago. We loved that kind of music and there was a lot of house parties back then. Me and Tom Potter would play at these things.”

In time, Hager switched from the mandolin to the guitar and he was drawn to bluegrass music because of the high pitch. Like many people, the Grand Ole Opry radio show, which launched in late 1927, and other radio shows, inspired Hager’s musical preferences.

“We used a pencil and a cord when we couldn’t get a capo back on the farm,” he said. “You had to play bluegrass in A or B to get the high pitch.”

During his lifetime, Hager has met and even played with some famous musicians like Bill and Charlie Monroe, the Monroe Brothers, later known as the Blue Grass Boys, Carl Story and DeWitt “Snuffy” Jenkins.

Wayne Brown, a banjo picker from Newton, said he believes old-time music just went out with the older generation.

“Earl Scruggs and the five-string banjo started it,” he said. “People started copying his type of playing. The music speeded up, got high-pitched and fancier.”

Scruggs, a banjo player who was born in Cleveland County, became known for his three-finger up-picking style. This type of playing let the banjo become a lead or solo instrument. In old-time music, the banjo provided the rhythm, with the fiddle providing the melody.

Hager and his son, Steve, started Hoot Owl Holler, a meeting place for people interested in playing and hearing bluegrass and old-time music, well over 20 years ago. At first it was held at Hager’s house until it got too small for the number of people showing up. The Hagers bought a small farm with a big workshop on it and for many years it operated every Thursday night with a covered dish supper. Now it’s in a building on property owned by Steve Hager and music lovers meet there on the third Thursday of each month.

“A lot of the people who started with Hoot Owl Holler have passed on,” said Hager, who still plays his guitar and sings at the meetings.

There are a lot of older people that come to the monthly meetings but a lot of younger people are coming as well, according to Brown, who has been attending for over 20 years now.

“That’s what thrills my heart is seeing these young people coming along,” Brown said. “They’re coming along in the older people’s footsteps and picking it up. As long as I can see that, I’m happy.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard