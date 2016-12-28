Criminal Charges — 12-28-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Brandon Fitzgerald Brooks, 33, of 1150 Hayworth ln in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Patrick James Rajda, 36, of 8241 Pine Lake Rd. in Denver was charged on Dec. 23 with twelve counts of larceny or firearm and one count of felony larceny. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- James Phillip Lowery, 48, of 2449 Carol Dr. in Stanley was charged on Dec. 23 with one count each of failure to comply and failure to appear. A $390 cash bond was set.
- Michael Andrew Graham, 23, of 7228 Forney Hill Rd. in Denver was charged on Dec. 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Sharon Marie Trent, 69, of 708 Trinity Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 23 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods.
- Lee Michael Shank, 37, of 2702 Devine Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 23 with one count of failure to comply.
- Juan Carlos Avila-Lara, 33, of 621 Joe Cloninger Rd. in Bessemer was charged on Dec. 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandon Stewart Shronce, 33, of 5211 Dallas Cherryville Hwy in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 23 with one count of possession control substance schedule II.
- John Whitney Craft, 46, of 1914 Lincolnton Hwy in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 23 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, resisting, delaying, or obstructing public officer, and assault on law enforcement officer.
- Justin Ryan Williams, 28, of 1201 Rosehill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 24 with two counts of possession of control substance schedule II. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandi Lee Hackett, 25, of 1445 Forest Ridge Dr. in Stanley was charged on Dec. 24 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cecil Brandon Hester, 33, of 5089 Amity Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Dec. 24 with two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute control substance schedule II, maintaining dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, selling or delivering control substance schedule II, one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and civil arrest for child support. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Natalie Pena, 19, of 2255 Chathem St. in Newton was charged on Dec. 24 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray.
- John Whitney Craft, 46, of 1914 Lincolnton Hwy. in Cherryville was charged on Dec. 24 with one count of trafficking methamphetamine. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Gary Brian Ledford, 42, of 159 Channel Branch in Mars Hill was charged on Dec. 24 with one count of probation violation. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
- Jasper Lee Smith, 42, of 3977 Mohawk Ct. in Charlotte was charged on Dec. 24 with one count of larceny. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
- Kelley Ann Ingraham, 32, of 104 Kimberly Dr. in Stanley was charged on Dec. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login