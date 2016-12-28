Barefoot waterskiing tournament back for 39th year

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Lake Norman Marina is playing host to the 39th annual Barefoot Skiing Tournament on Jan. 1. The competition initially started on a lark and has now become an annual event on New Year’s Day.

Terry Cody of Sherrills Ford and his fellow barefoot skiing friend, Allan Burgess, ran a club called the Ski Tiquers and, as a publicity stunt one year, called Charlotte television station Channel 9 and told them that they’d be water skiing on Jan. 1. The news team showed up and Cody and Burgess skied barefoot for them. Now, people travel from all over the country to compete at the event. The average competition has 20 to 25 participants.

Lincoln County Board of Education member Todd Wulfhorst and his son, Alex, 14, will be competing again this year.

“Bob Hecht taught me how to do it when I was about 16,” Wulfhorst said. “Back in the early 80’s we didn’t have the equipment that we do now, so it was a lot harder to learn.”

Both Alex Wulfhorst and his younger brother, Eli, have been “barefooting” for about five years.

“My dad got me interested when I saw him do a tumble-turn one day,” Alex Wulfhorst said.

A tumble-turn is a trick where a skier will drop to their backs, spin around 360-degrees, pop back on to their feet and ski away. Most people who are involved with the sport see someone barefoot skiing or get talked into it as a dare.

Barefoot competitions are judged on several factors. Skiers get one point per second they are on their feet and each start method has different points. For example, if a skier jumps off the dock, which most people do, it’s 50 points. There are numerous tricks that can be performed, such as holding up one foot or tumble-turns.

A competitor starts with a running leap off the dock and they land completely under water, wrapping their feet around the rope to help pull themselves up out of the water. Once they are up, they need to stay up as long as they can.

Skiers can water ski at 10 to 15 miles per hour but, to ski barefoot, for the average-sized adult, the boat needs to travel at 38 to 40 miles per hour.

“There’s a rule of thumb, however much you weigh divided by 10, and add 20 miles per hour to that number to see how fast the boat needs to go so you can ski barefoot,” Wulfhorst said. “It hurts pretty bad when you fall at 40 miles per hour, it hurts even more if you fall at 50 miles per hour. The challenge to doing this on Jan. 1 is the water and air temperatures really compete with your energy level.”

The tournament starts at noon at Lake Norman Marina, located at 6965 North Carolina 150 East in Sherrills Ford, and should finish by 4:30 p.m. Concessions will be available on site.

Lake Norman Marina is donating 10 cents per point scored by all contestants to Samaritan’s Feet. Samaritan’s Feet provides shoes for the 1.5 billion people who are infected with diseases transmitted through contaminated soil due to lack of proper shoes.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard