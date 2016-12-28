Two schools deemed ‘low-performing’

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Two schools within the Lincoln County Schools district received “low performing” designations from the state and now have to implement improvement plans — G.E. Massey Elementary School and F.D. “Jack” Kiser Intermediate School, both in Lincolnton.

School improvement plans for those two schools were developed by assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Dr. Rhonda Hager and will be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The school board approves these plans prior to sending them to the state and, when a school is designated as low performing, feedback on the plan is opened up to anybody who is a stakeholder in the school, be it a parent or community member.

“A low performing school is defined as one that receives a performance grade of a D to an F and has a school growth score that has either ‘met expected growth’ or ‘not met expected growth,’” Hager said. “It has to have both indicators. Everyone has to create a school improvement plan but for low performing schools we have to also ask for additional feedback from anybody that’s a stakeholder in that school such as a parent or community member and those schools had to open up feedback for 30 days.”

No additional feedback was given on the plans, according to Hagar.

“Rarely do we get feedback on the plans,” she said. “If you have a good plan I wouldn’t anticipate additional feedback, but your process has to be a good plan to start with.”

The improvement plans are written to address the indicators that have made the schools deemed low performing, such as looking at student proficiency and their end of school grades, according to Hager. For elementary schools, which both G.E. Massey and Kiser Intermediate are, it would be grade three for G.E. Massey and grades four and five for Kiser. The second piece of that is looking at growth, which is only 20 percent of the total equation. More emphasis is placed on proficiency than growth.

“Growth is important because if you don’t have growth you’re only going to make 80 to start with, even if you’re 100 percent proficient,” Hagar said. “Right now, I don’t know of any schools that are 100 percent proficient in the state.”

Hager said growth is a very complicated formula that is based on year-to-year figures beginning with a student in their third year. That student takes a reading and a math test at the beginning of the year and another one at the end of the year and that growth is recorded. The fourth grade test is based on how they did in the third grade and then the predicted score on how they’re supposed to do from year to year. It’s a calculated formula based on student performance and an aggregate score for the school. A score of a negative two to a zero is “not met growth,” “met growth” is from zero to two and above two is “exceeds growth.”

“You either want to be in the range of zero to positive numbers to see the growth,” Hager said. “You can meet your growth but because of where your students’ proficiency is you can still have a D or an F. That part of it is hard to understand when your students are growing but not where they are grade-level wise as far as the proficiency piece.”

Neither school has been “low performing” before, according to Hager. Battleground was low performing last year but this year but this year the school got a C and met growth.

“Battleground came out and we had Kiser and G.E. Massey go in – it’s a year-to-year thing,” she said. “We’re hoping both of these schools will come out as well. G.E. Massey only is getting scored for those third grade scores with end of grade and looking at what they have for that piece of it. They are both small schools – Kiser just has fourth and fifth grade — so they’re anomalies within themselves because the structure of these schools is a little different. You also have to look at the demographics, free and reduced lunch and parents’ education level. There’s lots of different factors to look at.”

Both G.E. Massey and Kiser are Title 1 schools and, according to Hager, there have been some studies done that suggest a correlation between poverty level and low performing schools.

“G.E. Massey is a pilot school in what’s called a multi-tier system of support so they are looking at students who are not on grade level and working with them to try to close that gap,” she said. “They’re working in small groups to address the skill deficiencies. G.E. Massey and Kiser have Title 1 resources in place to help level the playing field. I hate to say it, but we are trying to think smarter in how to present the skill in another way.”

For the 2015-2016 school year, Lincoln County Schools received eleven B’s, eight C’s, and two D’s. Three elementary schools improved by one letter grade. Sixteen of 21 Lincoln County public schools achieved expected growth. Six of those schools exceeding growth expectations.

