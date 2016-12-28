Mustangs, Dollar defeat Ashbrook at Winter Jam

JACK FLAGLER

Special to the LTN

Welcome back, Cameron Dollar.

After missing the first eight games of the season due to an illness, East Lincoln’s top player returned to the court Tuesday night against Ashbrook and provided the Mustangs with a huge lift.

Dollar scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, helping East Lincoln open up a double-digit lead on the Green Wave. Ashbrook rallied late, but ran out of time, as the Mustangs held onto a 71-67 win in the first round of the East Lincoln Winter Jam.

“It felt good,” Dollar said of being back on the court for the first time this year. “It felt good to be with my brother and the rest of the team, even though we’re young, to take on the leadership they needed.”

The senior forward only had two practices with the Mustangs. He’s been out of action since missing the final playoff game of East Lincoln’s season, a third-round loss to Monroe. Tuesday night, he rounded out his game with 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

It wasn’t all good for the Mustangs though. East Lincoln led by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter before Ashbrook staged a late comeback. The Green Wave, paced by 17 points from JaQuail Brown and 14 from Chris Moore, went on a late 7-0 run and trimmed the lead all the way to four points.

Ashbrook caused 28 East Lincoln turnovers and senior Emmanuel Rhyne scored nine of his twelve in the fourth quarter, but the Green Wave could not finish off the comeback, losing their third straight and falling to 3-6 on the year.

Coach Richard Carsner said he’s trying to keep his players focused on the long-term at this point in the year. Ashbrook has played seven of nine on the road, and hung with tough like East Lincoln and Kings Mountain before falling just short.

“Last year was an overall successful year, but we started 1-5. Now we’re sitting here at 3-6, I think we’ve grown up these last couple of weeks,” Carsner said.

East LIncoln coach Chip Ashley also saw plenty he’d like to clean up. With Dollar returning, Ashley felt he didn’t get the best effort from the rest of the team – a group that played well in the senior’s absence.

“For his first game back, we didn’t want him to carry that kind of load. We wanted to bring him in gradually. It seemed like all the kids, all of a sudden, forgot that they were playing well before he came, and quit doing what they do well,” Ashley said.

East Lincoln (5-4) will take on East Gaston Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinal round. Ashbrook faces Davidson Day at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation round.

Winter Jam results

Boys

East Gaston 57, Davidson Day 49

Lake Norman Charter 78, Garinger 44 — The Knights (6-3) will face Mallard Creek Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.in the semifinals. Garinger (1-11) will face North Gaston Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

Mallard Creek 77, North Gaston 59 — The Wildcats (4-5) will face Garinger at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket. Austin Primm led North Gaston with 14 points. Cam Adams was also in double figures with 10. Drew Shaw and Tommy McNeal each added nine. Mallard Creek (6-5) will face Lake Norman Charter at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.

Girls

East Lincoln 66, North Meck 57 — Destiny Johnson scored 37 points to lead the Mustangs to the win. Caira McClain had 10 and Eboni Tinsley added seven. Monell Dunlap scored 19 for North Meck. East Lincoln improved to 8-1. North Meck fell to 8-3. The Mustangs will face Mallard Creek at 7 p.m. Wednesday. North Meck will play East Gaston in the consolation bracket at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Davidson Day 75, Forestview 49 —The Jaguars (7-3) will face Lake Norman Charter Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket. Davidson Day will face Central Cabarrus at 4:00 p.m. in the semifinals

Central Cabarrus 64, Lake Norman Charter 39 — Lake Norman Charter fell to 3-6. Central Cabarrus improved to 11-1 and will play in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Davidson Day. LNC will play in the consolation bracket at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday against Forestview.

Mallard Creek 70, East Gaston 24 — Shai Robinson led the Warriors with 12 points, Deaja Smith added 11. Mallard Creek improved to 11-0. East Gaston fell to 2-7. The Mavericks will play in the semifinals at 7 p.m.Wednesday against East Lincoln. The Warriors will play North Meck in the consolation bracket at 1 p.m.Wednesday.