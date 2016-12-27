Obituaries — 12-26-16

Leonard Arvil Dellinger

NEWTON — Leonard Arvil Dellinger, age 77, of Newton passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Catawba Regional Hospice in Sherrills Ford. Born April 22, 1939 in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Arville Pinkney and Mattie Smith Dellinger. Leonard was a member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was also a US Army veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Hazel Auton Dellinger; a sister, Frances Davis; four brothers, Paul and Robert Dellinger and two infant brothers Shirley and Harold Dellinger.

He is survived by: wife, Mozell Farmer Dellinger of the home; daughter, Angela Shook and husband Brian of Newton; two granddaughters, Sierra and McKayla Shook; four sisters, Maxine Stamey of Pinetta, Fla., Margaret Dellinger of Bisco, Katherine Beal and husband Donald and Gail Wilson and husband Danny, both of Lincolnton; brother, Dwight Dellinger and wife Judy of Maiden; two sisters-in-law, Mary Dellinger of Maiden and Linda Dellinger of Cherryville and numerous nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 2 p.m. at Catawba Valley Baptist Church in Maiden with Rev. Gary Cunningham and Rev. Ernie Richards officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to: Gideons International, 433 N Main Ave, Newton, NC 28658 or Catawba Regional Hospice of Sherrills Ford, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Dellinger family.

Brenda Kay Fish Hardin

Mrs. Brenda Kay Fish Hardin, age 64, of Lincolnton, died on Saturday, December 24, 2016.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Mrs. Hardin was born April 1, 1952, in Haywood County, to Harry Woodrow Fish and the late Sarah Hendrix Fish. Having worked at Duke Energy, Mrs. Hardin later went on to be the founder and director of the Asbury United Methodist Church Preschool Program and worked in many capacities at Iron Station Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband, David Hardin of the home; two sons, Brad Hardin and wife, Kellie of Lincolnton, Chase Hardin and wife, Katie of Lincolnton; her father, Harry Woodrow Fish of Canton; two brothers, Woody Fish and wife, Pam of Shelby and Randy Fish and wife, Lee Ann of Lawrenceville, Ga.; one sister, Sharon Marshall of Lithia, Fla; three grandchildren, Noah Hardin, Brooks Hardin and Vivienne Hardin; one niece, Alex Marshall and two nephews, Branden Templeton and Patrick Fish.

Memorials may be made to The Asbury United Methodist Church Preschool, PO Box 676, Lincolnton, NC 28093 or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Hardin family.

Edward ‘Ed’ Castonguay

Edward “Ed” Castonguay, 67, of Catawba died December 22, 2016,

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Castonguay family.

Willie Ray McDaniel

Willie Ray McDaniel, 72, of Hickory died December 22, 2016.

A Homegoing Service will be held today at noon at McQueen’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Conover. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Hickory. The family will receive friends today from 11 a.m. until noon at McQueen’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the McDaniel family.

Kern Jennings Beam

Kern Jennings Beam, 85, of Cherryville died December 21, 2016.

A graveside service will be held December 28, 2016 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the services in the Saints Hall of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Beam family.

Albert Littlejohn

Albert Littlejohn, 67, of Lincolnton died December 20, 2016.

A funeral service will be held December 28 2016 at 2 p.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church with burial to follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service in Lincolnton is serving the Littlejohn family.